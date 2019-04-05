First-round leader Si Woo Kim used a late-round hole-in-one Friday to build a four-shot lead at the halfway point of the Valero Texas Open at San Antonio.
Kim, the 2017 Players Championship winner, led by one heading into the second round before shooting a 6-under 66.
Kim aced TPC San Antonio's 16th hole and is 12 under through 36 holes at the PGA Tour's last stop before the Masters. He leads six players at 8 under, including Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. Fowler led on the back nine until consecutive bogeys late in the round.
Joining Fowler and Spieth — both shot 68 — are Harold Varner (66), Adam Schenk (66), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (67) and Monday-qualifier Corey Connors (67).
• Seven years after missing a 1-foot putt on the final hole of regulation and losing a playoff, In-Kyung Kim was back on top at the ANA Inspiration.
Kim shot a 7-under 65 in mostly calm morning conditions at Mission Hills, Calif., to take a three-stroke lead halfway through the second round of the first major golf championship of the year. The 30-year-old South Korean had an 8-under 136 total.
In 2012, Kim missed the short par putt to fall into a playoff and lost when Sun Young Yoo holed an 18-footer for birdie on the first extra hole. Kim struggled with the loss before finally ending a long victory drought late in the 2016 season in China. Her confidence renewed, she won three times the following year, capped by a major victory in the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns.
Katherine Kirk was second, bogeying the final two holes in a 68. First-round leader Ally McDonald followed her opening 68 in the wind Thursday afternoon with a 72 to remain at 4 under. Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park had a bogey-free 70 to join Charley Hull (69) and Jing Yan (71) at 3 under.
Auto racing
Chase Elliott earned his first pole on a short track with a fast lap around Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.
Elliott turned a lap at 131.7132 mph around the bullring to earn the fifth pole of his career for Sunday's Cup Series race. His previous four were at either Daytona or Talladega, the biggest and fastest tracks on the NASCAR circuit.
Elliott edged teammate William Byron for the top starting spot and an all-Hendrick Motorsports front row. Ryan Blaney qualified third in a Ford for Team Penske, followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin in a pair of Toyotas.
Tennis
Madison Keys rallied late to down top-seeded Sloane Stephens for the first time in four career meetings to reach the Volvo Car Open semifinals at Charleston, S.C.
Keys pulled away from her American countrywoman to win 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2. Keys, seeded eighth and ranked 18th in the world, will take on Monica Puig of Puerto Rico for a spot in Sunday's finals. The unseeded Puig defeated her third consecutive seeded opponent, topping No. 11 Danielle Collins of the United States 6-3, 6-2.
Soccer
Mohamed Salah chose the perfect moment to end the longest goal drought of his Liverpool career.
Salah scored for the first time in nine games — a barren streak stretching back nearly two months — as Liverpool came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 and move back into first place in the Premier League, two points above Manchester City.
• Pele remains in a Paris hospital two days after he was admitted with a urinary infection, his spokesman said.
Pepito Fornos said that the three-time World Cup champion was still hospitalized despite an initial prediction he would be released Friday.
