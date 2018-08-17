Kyle Larson capitalized on Kyle Busch’s early exit to win the Xfinity Series race Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., his first victory ever at the track he calls his favorite.
The race went into overtime after Daniel Hemric spun with two laps remaining. Larson held off a challenge from Justin Allgaier on the restart.
Allgaier ended up in third place, behind Christopher Bell. Busch led for the first 70 laps until he got a flat right front tire that caused him to hit the wall and damaged his car enough that he couldn’t return.
Larson has won four of the six Xfinity Series races he has entered this season. The latest victory came hours after he earned the pole for Saturday night’s Cup Series event. Larson turned a lap at 127.792 mph in qualifying. Chase Elliott was second at 127.665 and Kurt Busch was third.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic destroyed a racket to get on track and took another step toward the title that has eluded him.
Enraged by his poor play in the opening set, Djokovic slammed his racket on the court and rallied for a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Milos Raonic to reach the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio, the only ATP Masters event he has yet to win.
He beat defending champion Grigor Dimitrov a few hours earlier, completing a match suspended overnight because of rain and returned a few hours later to play a rested opponent.
He’ll face Marin Cilic, who won twice Friday to reach the semifinals. He beat Karen Khachanov in three sets, completing a suspended match, and got a 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta, who was playing his only match of the day.
Roger Federer and Simona Halep made quick work of their rain-delayed matches Friday afternoon and advanced to the quarterfinals, facing the daunting challenge of playing a few hours later in humid conditions.
Federer — the top player left in the men’s bracket after No. 1 Rafael Nadal withdrew to get some rest — needed only 72 minutes to beat Leonardo Mayer 6-1, 7-6 (6), leaving him on course for yet another Cincinnati title. He’s won a record seven despite missing the tournament the last two years because of injury.
Then, it was off for a little rest before an evening match against fellow Swiss player Stan Wawrinka, who advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Marton Fucsovics.
Soccer
Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne was ruled out for about three months with a knee injury, dealing the Premier League champions an early setback for the new season.
De Bruyne injured a ligament in his right knee during a training session on Wednesday but does not require surgery, City said.
The injury means he will miss at least four of the six games in the group stage of the Champions League, which starts in September, and potentially the next 11 games in the 38-match Premier League season.
Gymnastics
Simone Biles dominated the opening night of the US Championships at Boston, posting the highest scores on all four events on her way to an all-around total of 60.100.
Reigning world champion Morgan Hurd put together the best night of her career as a senior and her score of 57.000 but will head into Sunday’s finals a distant second behind Biles.
