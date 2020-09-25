Briefly: Lakers win, take 3-1 lead in West finals

The Los Angeles Lakers are a victory away from returning to the NBA Finals — and only another comeback from 3-1 down by the Denver Nuggets can stop them.

Anthony Davis scored 34 points, LeBron James had 26 and the Lakers beat the Nuggets 114-108 on Thursday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

Davis got the Lakers off to a fast start with his scoring and James helped them finish it with his defense, forcing Jamal Murray into some late misses after the guard had kept the Nuggets in it with an array of high-difficulty baskets.

James added nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Lakers had 12 offensive rebounds for a whopping 25-6 advantage in second-chance points.

Game 5 is Saturday night, when the Lakers can reach the NBA Finals for the first time in a decade.

Hockey

The Montreal Canadiens signed defenseman Jeff Petry to a four-year extension at an average of $6.25 million a year.

The 32-year-old Petry had 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games last season. Petry was Montreal's hits leader and led all Canadiens defensemen in takeaways. He added two game-winning goals and an assist in 10 playoff games.

Auto racing