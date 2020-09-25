Briefly: Lakers win, take 3-1 lead in West finals

The Los Angeles Lakers are a victory away from returning to the NBA Finals — and only another comeback from 3-1 down by the Denver Nuggets can stop them.
Anthony Davis scored 34 points, LeBron James had 26 and the Lakers beat the Nuggets 114-108 on Thursday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
Davis got the Lakers off to a fast start with his scoring and James helped them finish it with his defense, forcing Jamal Murray into some late misses after the guard had kept the Nuggets in it with an array of high-difficulty baskets.
James added nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Lakers had 12 offensive rebounds for a whopping 25-6 advantage in second-chance points.
Game 5 is Saturday night, when the Lakers can reach the NBA Finals for the first time in a decade.
Hockey
The Montreal Canadiens signed defenseman Jeff Petry to a four-year extension at an average of $6.25 million a year.
The 32-year-old Petry had 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games last season. Petry was Montreal's hits leader and led all Canadiens defensemen in takeaways. He added two game-winning goals and an assist in 10 playoff games.
Auto racing
James Hinchcliffe will return to Andretti Autosport for the final three races of the season to fill the seat left vacant this week by Zach Veach.
Andretti Autosport on Friday said Hinchcliffe will drive the No. 26 at next week's doubleheader at Indianapolis and the October season finale at St. Petersburg.
Hinchcliffe ran three races earlier this year for Andretti, where he drove three seasons from 2012 through 2014.
Veach gave up his seat when Andretti told him he was not being renewed for next season. He agreed to step out of the car to give the organization the chance to prepare for 2021. Veach has spent three seasons with Andretti.
Hinchcliffe finished seventh in the Indianapolis 500 last month with Andretti. He's competed on two ovals and the road course at Indy this year. The final three races are on road courses.
• Former Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali is replacing Chase Carey as president and CEO of Formula One from next year.
Carey will move into a non-executive chairman role after being appointed by F1 Group owner Liberty Media nearly four years ago.
Carey replaced Bernie Ecclestone, who ran the series for more than 40 years, and Carey successfully negotiated a transition to a more digital-friendly era while refreshing the race calendar with Vietnam coming in and the Netherlands returning.
Cycling
Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar's yellow jersey was sold for $54,000 in a charity auction organized by Slovenia's national public radio.
Pogacar's jersey was bought by a Slovenian businessman. Organizers said the money will be used to support talented young sportsmen in Slovenia from underprivileged families.
The 22-year-old Pogacar became the youngest winner in the 116-year history of the tour on Sunday. He finished ahead of another Slovenian, Primoz Roglic.
