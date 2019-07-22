The Los Angeles Lakers have been awarded the rights to Kostas Antetokounmpo — the 21-year-old brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo — on a waiver claim.
Kostas Antetokounmpo played in two games last season for Dallas. The Mavericks acquired him in a draft-night trade last summer after Philadelphia chose him with the 60th and final pick. The 6-foot-10 forward played 40 games for the Mavs’ G League affiliate last year, when he averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.
Antetokounmpo attended Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay while his brother began his NBA career. He then spent two seasons at the University of Dayton.
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009.
Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims can’t be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed.
Ronaldo’s attorney, Peter Christiansen, wasn’t immediately available to comment. Christiansen has said the sex was consensual.
Attorneys for Ronaldo’s accuser, former model and schoolteacher Kathryn Mayorga, did not immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages.
Football
Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed has been suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy.
The suspension stems from an incident in April 2017. He was being investigated for assaulting a woman, who then filed an assault complaint. But Reed was not charged.
Auto racing
Kevin Harvick held off Denny Hamlin at New Hampshire Motor Speedway at Loudon, N.H., on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season.
After the two made contact coming out of the final turn, Harvick finished 0.210 seconds ahead for his 46th series victory and first since November at Texas.
Driving a backup car after wrecking during a practice lap Friday, Hamlin led 113 laps, but couldn’t catch Harvick after pitting on a caution after Kyle Larson blew a tire on the 265th lap.
Erik Jones was third, and Ryan Blaney fourth. Joey Logano was ninth. He has a three-point lead over Kyle Busch in the point standings. Busch, who won the first stage Sunday after qualifying second, finished eighth.
Golf
From President Donald Trump’s putting advice to playing partner Kelly Kraft’s two late bogeys, Jim Herman got the help he needed to win the Barbasol Championship on Sunday in Nicholsville, Ky., for his second PGA Tour title.
Trump’s regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, Herman changed to a conventional putting grip and clubhead at the president’s suggestion following a recent round.
Herman finished with a 2-under 70 at Keene Trace in the round interrupted for over three hours because of a thunderstorm with the leaders on the seventh pole. Herman’s putting cooled off after sizzling in opening rounds of 65, 65 and 62.
A shot ahead with three to play, Kraft bogeyed the par-3 16th and par-4 17th. He followed a third-round 61 with a 70 to finish a shot back and squander a chance for his first tour victory.
Sepp Straka of Austria was a career-best third at 23 under after a 66. Matt Jones (63) and Austin Cook (70) followed at 22 under. Cook had a tour-record five birdies in the week.
