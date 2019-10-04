The Los Angeles Sparks have fired general manager Penny Toler after her postgame tirade when the team lost Game 2 in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.
The team announced Friday that Toler was dismissed. She had also served as executive vice president. Eric Holoman, the team's managing partner and governor, will replace her on an interim basis while a national GM search is conducted.
The Sparks finished atop the Western Conference with a 22-12 regular-season record. But they were swept in three games by the Connecticut Sun in the postseason.
ESPN reported Thursday that Toler entered the Sparks' locker room after the loss on Sept. 19 and launched into an obscenity-laced speech that included racial slurs. Toler acknowledged using the slurs but told ESPN they weren't directed at any of the players.
Track & field
Dalilah Muhammad has set a new world record of 52.16 seconds in winning the women's 400-meter hurdles, narrowly beating fellow American Sydney McLaughlin.
Muhammad had set the earlier record of 52.20 when she beat McLaughlin to win the U.S. national title in July in Des Moines, Iowa.
Rushell Clayton of Jamaica took bronze in 53.74.
Football
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns as the Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-29 Thursday night in Seattle.
The Rams had chances late to retake the lead, but Seattle's defense stiffened and Los Angeles kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal with just 15 seconds remaining.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 29 of 49 passes for 395 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Running back Todd Gurley rebounded from last week's poor outing with 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Tennis
Andy Murray's run at the China Open is over.
The former No. 1, who had won consecutive singles matches for the first time since undergoing hip surgery in January, lost to top-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-6 (3) in the quarterfinals at Beijing.
Also, Karen Khachanov of Russia beat Italy's Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, Alexander Zverev downed Sam Querrey, 7 (7)-6 (3), 6-2, and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece beat American John Isner, 7 (7)-6 (3), 6-3.
Top-seeded Ash Barty reached the semifinals in the women's draw by beating Petra Kvitova 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Hockey
The St. Louis Blues signed Brayden Schenn to an eight-year contract extension worth $52 million, locking up one of their top centers after their run to the Stanley Cup championship last season.
The 28-year-old Schenn was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia in 2017 and put up a career-high 28 goals the following season and 70 points overall as he named an All-Star. Last season, Schenn had 54 points in the regular season and 12 more in the playoff run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.