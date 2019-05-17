Kyle Busch won his sixth consecutive NASCAR Trucks race, tying a series record, on Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.
Busch, in his fifth and final trucks start of the season, won for a series-best eighth time at Charlotte — finishing first or second 11 of 13 races.
He took Stage 2, had a large lead before a late-race caution and cruised to his 56th career trucks victory on a three-lap restart. He led 102 of the 134-lap, 201-mile race to tie his consecutive wins streak from 2013-14.
Brennan Poole took second, 1.115 seconds back, for his best career finish. Stewart Friesen rallied for third, followed by Ben Rhodes and pole-setter Matt Crafton.
• Clint Bowyer captured the poll for the NASCAR All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, putting him in a great position to take home the $1 million first-place prize.
Bowyer completed three qualifying laps and one four-tire pit stop in 1 minute, 58.794 seconds to edge out Kyle Busch, who was seeking his fourth career pole for the non-points race.
Defending champion Kevin Harvick qualified third in his pink No. 4 Ford, Austin Dillion fourth and Martin Truex Jr. fifth.
For Saturday’s Open race at Charlotte, rookie Daniel Hemric grabbed the pole. Three drivers will advance from the Open into the All-Star race. One other driver will receive the fan vote to round out the field of 19 drivers.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal put away Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 6-0 at the Italian Open to reach the semifinals after conceding only six games in his six sets of tennis at the Rome tournament.
Next up is Stefanos Tsitsipas, whom Nadal lost to in Madrid last week. Tsitsipas, 20, is up to No. 7 in the rankings.
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic outlasted Juan Martin del Potro 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 in an entertaining slugfest that lasted more than three hours and finished after 1 a.m. local time at the Foro Italico.
Meanwhile, Roger Federer and top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew before their quarterfinals because of injuries.
Federer reported a right leg injury ahead of his match against Tsitsipas, and Osaka said she’d mysteriously woken up with a sore right hand ahead of her scheduled match against Kiki Bertens.
On the women’s side, Karolina Pliskova rallied past former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2 and will face qualifier Maria Sakkari, who came back to beat Kristina Mladenovic 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.
Soccer
LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been suspended two games by Major League Soccer’s disciplinary committee for his conduct during last weekend’s game against New York City FC.
The league said that Ibrahimovic’s actions against NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson constituted violent conduct. Ibrahimovic was bumped in the back by Johnson following a missed shot in the 87th minute of a 2-0 loss Saturday. Ibrahimovic grabbed Johnson by the neck with his right hand before both players fell.
Ibrahimovic is second in scoring with nine goals in 10 MLS games.
Hockey
Mikko Lehtonen had a goal and an assist as Finland shut out Britain 5-0 at the hockey world championships in Slovakia.
Toni Rajala, Atte Ohtamaa and Joel Kiviranta each scored in the second period before Kristian Kuusela stretched the lead to 4-0 with an empty-net goal in the third. Lehtonen finished it off with a power-play goal with 11 seconds remaining.
