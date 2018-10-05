Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick have been the drivers to beat all season.
They'll be the ones to catch again at Dover.
Busch and Harvick, who each have seven wins, will start 1-2 on Sunday at Dover International Speedway to kick off the round-of-12 playoff race on the mile concrete track.
Rain washed out NASCAR Cup qualifying Friday, setting the lineup on points and giving the top dozen spots to the 12 playoff drivers.
Sports betting is legal in Delaware, and fans can now place bets on the race winner and other prop bets at Dover International Speedway. Busch and Harvick both have 3-1 odds to win Sunday's race.
Busch said the pole was about six to eight spots higher than he thought he might have qualified in the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Dover starts the next three-race playoff round that includes Talladega and Kansas, with eight drivers advancing.
Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Clint Bowyer round out the top five. Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Aric Almirola and Alex Bowman start sixth to 12th.
Golf
Brandt Snedeker birdied the final two holes for a 7-under 65 and a three-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson and two others in the PGA Tour's season-opening Safeway Open at Napa, Calif.
Playing alongside Hall of Famer Fred Couples, Snedeker had eight birdies and a bogey on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa. The leader won the Wyndham Championship in August, opening with a 59 en route to his ninth PGA Tour title.
Snedeker had a 12-under 132 total. Mickelson followed his opening 65 with a 69 to join Michael Thompson (65) and Ryan Moore (67) at 10 under.
• Michelle Wie and Jessica Korda led the way as the United States won both fourball matches against Thailand to move to the top of Pool B in the second day of the UL International Crown in Incheon, South Korea.
Organizers tried to complete two rounds in the eight-nation event on Friday because of the approaching Typhoon Kong-rey, but play ended in the middle of the third because of the conditions.
Wie and Korda bounced back from Thursday's loss to Sweden by defeating Moriya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum 6-and-4. Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson made it two wins in a row with a 4-and-3 victory over Ariya Jutanugarn and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong.
Basketball
A doctor has found the jailed ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright mentally competent to stand trial.
Shelby County Criminal Court judge Lee Coffee said that he's been informed by Dr. Wyatt Nichols that Sherra Wright can advise her lawyers and help with her defense against charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in her ex-husband's slaying.
Lorenzen Wright's body was found riddled with bullet wounds in a swampy field in Memphis in July 2010. He was missing for 10 days before his body was found.
Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Ray Turner were indicted in December. Turner also is charged with first-degree murder. Both have pleaded not guilty.
Lorenzen Wright played 13 seasons in the NBA.
Cycling
Floyd Landis is using money he earne d by taking down Lance Armstrong to start his own cycling team.
The man whose own doping saga cost him the 2006 Tour de France title and eventually helped expose Armstrong's cheating says he's building a developmental team for 2019 that will be based out of Canada.
He says this is his way of trying to rebuild trust inside a cycling community that has viewed him skeptically since he lied about taking performance enhancers in a much-publicized hearing in 2007.
