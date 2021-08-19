Briefly: Korda keeps rolling at British Open

Nelly Korda's sensational summer form is showing no sign of dipping.
Two weeks after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the top-ranked Korda began her bid for a second major title in two months by shooting 5-under 67 to share the first-round lead at the Women’s British Open on Thursday.
Korda rolled in a 5-foot putt at No. 18 at Carnoustie for her eighth birdie of a round that also contained three bogeys in overcast, chilly but largely wind-free conditions over the links in eastern Scotland. She was later joined on 5 under by Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who has never recorded a top-10 finish at a major, and South Korea's Sei Young Kim, a major champion last year and the No. 4.
Georgia Hall of England, the 2018 champion, bogeyed the last to drop out of the lead and to 4 under alongside an unheralded playing partner in 21-year-old Scottish amateur Louise Duncan, who goes to Stirling University in Scotland.
Former major champion Lexi Thompson was in a group at 3 under, while defending champion Sophia Popov chipped in for birdie at No. 1 on her way to shooting even-par 72.
• Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson and Maverick Antcliff both shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead after the opening round of the Czech Masters.
Stenson hit an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole and added three birdies for a flawless round to impress Europe's Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, who was playing alongside the Swede.
Australia's Antcliff, seeking his first European Tour title, finished with six birdies and a bogey.
Nine players were one shot back tied for third. They include Ryder Cup hopeful Danny Willett of England, 2016 Czech Masters champion Paul Peterson of the United States, and home favorite Ondrej Lieser of the Czech Republic.
Cycling
Magnus Cort Nielsen won the sixth stage of the Spanish Vuelta after holding off a hard-charging Primoz Roglic, who took back the red leader's shirt with his second-place finish.
Cort Nielsen was part of an early five-man breakaway on the mostly flat 98.3-mile ride along Spain's eastern coast. The Danish sider for EF Education had just enough left to cross the finish line first ahead of Roglic at the top of a short but steep ascent near the Cullera Castle overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.
It was the fourth stage win at the Spanish Grand Tour for Cort Nielsen, who also has a stage win at the Tour de France. Roglic, the two-time defending Vuelta champion, reclaimed the race lead that he had held for the first two stages.
Tennis
No Novak, no Roger, no Rafa doesn't mean winning his second Western & Southern Open championship in Ohio will be no problem for top-seeded Daniil Medvedev.
He's just making it look that way.
Medvedev, the 2019 champion and last year's runner-up to Novak Djokovic, advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tune-up event with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Grigor Dimitrov.
Top-ranked Ash Barty rolled through the first 10 games of her match with defending champion Victoria Azarenka in a 6-0, 6-2 win to reach the women's quarterfinals.
Olympic champion and third-seeded Alexander Zverev also advanced, beating Guido Pella 6-2, 6-3.
Medvedev bounced back up after a nasty fall early in the second set and went on to close out the win.
Medvedev is the first player not named Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to crack the top two since July 18, 2005. Injuries and other issues kept Djokovic, Federer and Nadal from competing this year.
Triathlon
Organizers of the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii said this year's contest will be postponed to February because of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.
A statement on the group's website said COVID-19 in Hawaii is worse now than it has been at any point during the pandemic. The race had been scheduled for Oct. 9.
The Ironman competition is considered one of the most important Ironman triathlon events. Participants swim 2.4 miles, ride bikes for 112 miles and then run a marathon, which goes for 26.2 miles.