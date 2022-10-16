Briefly: Koepka wins LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah

Brooks Koepka holed his birdie putt on the third playoff hole to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah on Sunday and claim his first victory on the breakaway tour.

Little could separate Koepka from close friend and American compatriot Peter Uihlein all weekend and they matched each other birdie for birdie on the first two playoff holes.

But Koepka eventually prevailed after Uihlein’s third shot from the sand went into the water while Koepka hit a textbook shot before making the putt to seal his first victory since February 2021.

Koepka, a former top-ranked player and four-time major winner, was emotional afterward as the 32-year-old revealed he had feared for his career while battling injury.

“The last two years haven’t been fun. It’s been a long road,” Koepka said. “I didn’t know if my career was over for a half second. So it’s nice to be able to come back and be able to win.”

Koepka had led after the opening round at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City but was overtaken by Uihlein on Saturday.

They were in a four-way tie for the lead at the final hole on Sunday but both birdied to head into the playoff and leave Joaquin Niemann (65) and Sergio Garcia (68) a shot behind.

Koepka had a 1-under-69, while Uihlein made par as both finished on 12 under overall.

Uihlein needed to win to finish second in the season points race. He finished third and earned a $4 million bonus, while Branden Grace finished second, which was worth $8 million. Dustin Johnson clinched the race a week ago and made $18 million.

It was the seventh and final LIV Golf Invitational for individual and team play. The last event of the inaugural season will be in Miami in two weeks for four-man teams.

Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf.

Connaughton had missed the Bucks’ final two preseason games with calf soreness. The Bucks said Connaughton underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed the strain and will be out for approximately three weeks.

Connaughton, 29, signed a contract extension this summer after averaging 9.9 points, 26 minutes and 2.2 3-pointers per game to set career highs in all three categories. The 6-foot-5 guard also had 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

The Bucks also are expected to open the season without three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton and veteran free-agent signee Joe Ingles.

Middleton underwent surgery on his left wrist this summer and is hoping to return early this season. Ingles is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and isn’t expected to make his Bucks debut until December or January.

The Bucks open the season Thursday at Philadelphia.

Soccer

Mohamed Salah ended Manchester City's unbeaten start to the season with his second-half goal securing a 1-0 win for Liverpool against the defending Premier League champion on Sunday.

On a dramatic day at Anfield, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was sent off for furiously running out of his technical area, while City coach Pep Guardiola angrily remonstrated with the home fans after seeing Phil Foden's goal ruled out by VAR.

Salah — who scored the fastest Champions League hat trick in history against Rangers on Wednesday — provided the decisive moment in the 76th minute after Alisson's clever long clearance landed straight at his feet.

Racing clear, Salah swept a shot past Ederson to fire Liverpool ahead.

Just minutes earlier, the forward thought he was about to be substituted when his number was erroneously raised as Klopp prepared to make changes.

Defeat for City leaves Guardiola's team four points behind leader Arsenal, which won 1-0 at Leeds earlier in the day.

Auto racing

The owner of Haas F1 said Mick Schumacher must score some points over the final four races of the season to show he deserves a third season in that seat.

Gene Haas said Sunday at the NASCAR race in Las Vegas that the F1 organization has spoken to other drivers about 2023 but that “Mick's future is going to be decided by Mick.”

Schumacher is the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher. He's scored 12 points through 18 races with F1 next Sunday scheduled to race at Circuit of the Americas in Texas. There are four races remaining on the F1 schedule.

Schumacher's crashes have tested the patience of Haas and the team leadership.

The drivers being mentioned to replace Schumacher include Antonio Giovinazzi and, more recently, Nico Hulkenberg, who made two starts this season as a substitute driver for Aston Martin.