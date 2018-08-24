One swing changed everything for Brooks Koepka and sent him into a share of the lead at The Northern Trust at Paramus, N.J.
Koepka swung as hard as he could with a 3-wood from just under 310 yards and reached the 631-yard 13th hole in two. He made eagle, closed with three straight birdies and had a 6-under 65.
That gave the U.S. Open and PGA champion a share of the lead with Jamie Lovemark.
Adam Scott had the low round of the tournament with a 64 and was one shot behind, followed by Dustin Johnson, who had another 67. Johnson was two shots back despite making two triple bogeys this week.
Tiger Woods was 10 shots behind after three-putting the 18th green for a 71.
LPGA: At Regina, Saskatchewan, Amy Yang shot a 7-under 65 to take the second-round lead in the CP Women’s Open, a stroke ahead of Canadian star Brooke Henderson and Angel Yin at Wascana Country Club.
Yang, the three-time LPGA Tour winner from South Korea, birdied four of the first five holes and finished with nine birdies and two bogeys. She had a 13-under 131 total.
The 20-year-old Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ontario, had her second straight 66. Yin shot 67. She eagled the par-5 12th and closed with three straight birdies on Nos. 7-9.
CHAMPIONS: At Snoqualmie, Wash., Scott Parel, Tom Pernice Jr. and Kent Jones shot 7-under 65 to share the first-round lead in the Boeing Classic.
Scott McCarron, Steve Pate and Ken Tanigawa were a stroke back. Kent Jones. Miguel Angel Jimenez was at 67 with Bob Estes, Billy Andrade and Mike Grob.
Darren Clarke and Chris DiMarco made their debuts on the 50-and-over tour in a group with hometown star Fred Couples. Clarke had a 68, Couples shot 71, and DiMarco 74.
Defending champion and Madison resident Jerry Kelly also opened with a 68.
Auto racing
NASCAR is changing rules for Xfinity and Trucks races next season, saying it will strengthen competition and more clearly define each series.
In the Xfinity Series, the maximum starting field will be reduced by two cars to 38 beginning in 2019. NASCAR says it will reallocate the purse money previously awarded to 39th- and 40th-place finishers to the rest of the field.
Another change involves how points are awarded in the owner championship race for the Xfinity and Trucks series. Car owners will only earn points in the championship race if the driver is an Xfinity or Trucks Series regular.
Drivers are only permitted to run for one series championship. Currently, when Kyle Busch or other Cup regulars compete in a lower series, the drivers don’t earn championship points but the car owner still does. NASCAR awards a driver and owner championship in each series.
- Lilly Diabetes has pulled its sponsorship of Conor Daly’s No. 6 car in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America, citing a racially insensitive remark made by the driver’s father in the 1980s that surfaced this week.
Lilly said that its sponsorship was intended to raise awareness for treatment options and resources for people living with diabetes.
Primarily an IndyCar driver, Conor Daly is making his NASCAR debut at the rural Wisconsin road course Saturday with Roush Fenway Racing.
Soccer
Josef Martinez broke the MLS season goal record with his 28th, giving Atlanta United the lead in the 74th minute in a 2-1 victory over Orlando City.
Martinez broke a tie for the record with Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips.
Martinez has scored in nine straight matches, tied for the longest streak in league history, and the 25-year-old Venezuelan star still has eight games remaining the regular season.
- France’s World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris was charged with drunken driving in London, and he apologized for setting a bad example with “unacceptable” behavior.
The Tottenham goalkeeper was stopped following a routine patrol in the Marylebone district, police said. Lloris was released on bail and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Sept. 11.
The 31-year-old Lloris has kept 74 clean sheets in 207 appearances for Tottenham since joining from Lyon in 2012. He has played 104 times for France, including the 4-2 victory against Croatia in the World Cup final in July.
