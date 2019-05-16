Brooks Koepka delivered on the biggest stage again, this time with Tiger Woods at his side.
At times overlooked even after winning three majors in the last two years, Koepka gave thousands of fans a round to remember Thursday morning at brawny Bethpage Black in Farmington, N.Y., with a record-setting start to his title defense in the PGA Championship.
He had a 7-under 63, making him the first player in 101 years of the PGA Championship to shoot that score twice. He broke the course record at Bethpage Black and became the first player to post 63 at a major in consecutive years.
Danny Lee was nearly as impressive and made eight birdies in the afternoon, including the final two holes. He finished with a 64 to close the gap to one shot, exceeding his own expectations.
That wasn't the case for Woods, who had not played Bethpage Black since his nine-hole practice round Monday, and had not played a tournament since he won the Masters.
He opened with a pair of double bogeys on the back nine and ruined a torrid start to the front nine — two birdies and a 30-foot eagle in a four-hole stretch — with a pair of three-putt bogeys. That gave him a 72, leaving him nine shots behind and ending 12 consecutive rounds at par or better in the majors dating to the U.S. Open last summer.
Tommy Fleetwood had a 67, while the group at 68 included Pat Perez, who played a practice round with Koepka on Tuesday. Jordan Spieth overcame a double bogey on the 10th hole for a 69 and was in a group that included Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day.
Football
Arizona Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.
The NFL did not specify which illegal substance Peterson allegedly used.
Peterson can participate in all offseason workouts and preseason games. He will be eligible to return Oct. 14, before Arizona's game against the New York Giants.
• Two historically black North Carolina colleges will share a football stadium.
Shaw University announced that it reached an agreement with Saint Augustine's University for both schools to play their home games at the George Williams Athletic Complex on the Saint Augustine's campus.
Before the agreement, Shaw had spent the last 12 years playing home games at Durham County Memorial Stadium, 32 miles from its Raleigh campus.
Hockey
The Nashville Predators finally have the kind of security the former expansion franchise has been wanting for years after agreeing to a new 30-year arena lease that runs through 2049.
The Predators announced the agreement for Bridgestone Arena at a Metro Nashville Sports Authority meeting. The sports authority is expected to vote on the new lease next month.
The extension comes 12 years after Racine's Craig Leipold, now owner of the Minnesota Wild, announced a deal to sell the franchise to Canadian billionaire Jim Balsillie. That deal in May 2007 fell through after Balsillie started taking season-ticket deposits in Hamilton, Ontario, and local businessmen bought the team instead.
• Anthony Mantha scored twice to lift Canada to a 5-2 victory over France at the hockey world championship at Kosice, Slovakia.
Mantha opened the scoring on a 5-on-3 power play with a slap shot in the opening period and added his second for a 4-2 lead in the final frame. Mantha now has a team-high five goals and four assists from four games.
After starting with a loss to Finland, the Canadians have bounced back with three straight wins. They still have to face Germany, Denmark and the United States in their remaining preliminary-round games.
