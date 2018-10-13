Joakim Noah's disappointing career with the New York Knicks is over after just two seasons.
Unable to find a trade, the Knicks waived the 33-year-old center Saturday with two years and $37.8 million remaining on his contract.
Noah had been away from the team since clashing with former coach Jeff Hornacek last season, when he appeared in just seven games. The Knicks had already decided he wouldn't rejoin the club under new coach David Fizdale but were hoping they could find a long shot trade to get something back for him without having to cut him.
The New York native signed with his hometown team in 2016 and drew a loud ovation in his first appearance at Madison Square Garden, where he was introduced as being from the Hell's Kitchen section of the city, rather than from Florida, the team he helped win two NCAA championships.
The Chicago Bulls selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 draft. He had great years with the Bulls, highlighted by being voted Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-NBA in 2014.
Tennis
Borna Coric upset defending champion Roger Federer to face Novak Djokovic in the Shanghai Masters final on Sunday.
Coric earned passage to the final by taking down the top-seeded Federer 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals. The Croatian gave himself a third career shot at Djokovic. In their previous meetings, Coric failed to take a set off of Djokovic.
The soon-to-be-No. 2-ranked Djokovic booked a final appointment after crushing No. 5 Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-1.
Soccer
Germany's UEFA Nations League campaign took a humiliating blow after a 3-0 loss at old rival Netherlands. Germany remains without a win in the top-tier League A and has yet to score a goal.
The comprehensive defeat left Germany at the bottom of Group 1 with a single point, days before it heads to Paris to take on group leader and World Cup champion France.
In the second-tier League B, the Czech Republic got its first win in the new competition — beating host Slovakia 2-1 — and Ireland and Denmark drew 0-0.
In League D, Gibraltar won its first competitive game on a memorable night for the tiny territory.
• Thierry Henry, France's all-time leading scorer and an Arsenal great, landed his first managerial job when Monaco hired him as a replacement for Leonardo Jardim, who was dismissed this week.
The 41-year-old Henry started his professional career at the Riviera club and played in the French league with Monaco from 1994-99.
He's signed on as coach for three seasons, to June 2021. He starts on Monday.
Henry has no experience as a manager but had been working as an assistant to Belgium coach Roberto Martinez since 2016. He was part of the staff that led the team to third place at the World Cup in Russia.
Running
David Sinclair and Rachel Schilkowsky were the men's and women's winners of the 25th running of the Hartford Marathon at Hartford, Conn.
Sinclair, of Peru, Vermont, crossed the finish line with a time of 2:18:20, about 3 minutes longer than the course record. Schilkowsky, of Providence, Rhode Island, finished with a 9th overall best time of 2:41:03, about 8 minutes longer than the women's record.
More than 10,000 runners took to Hartford-area streets on a cool and rainy morning. There was also a half marathon, a team 26.2-mile relay and a 5K. Police expected about 65,000 people to watch the race. Numerous roads were closed in the area.
