Briefly: Knebel signs deal with Dodgers

New Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Corey Knebel agreed to a $5.25 million, one-year contract on Thursday that avoided salary arbitration.
The 29-year-old was acquired from Milwaukee on Dec. 2 ahead of the deadline for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
Knebel was an All-Star in 2017 and a key part of the Brewers' bullpen during their run to the 2018 NL Championship Series. The right-hander missed the 2019 season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and struggled after returning last season.
Knebel's best season came in 2017, when he went 1-4 with 39 saves and a 1.78 ERA in 76 appearances. He had a 6.08 ERA in 15 games last season.
• Former Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox executive Theo Epstein has been hired by Major League Baseball as a consultant for on-field matters and will evaluate possible rule changes.
Epstein will work with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, the owners' competition committee and analytics experts.
MLB is considering possible rules changes such as expanding the designated hitter to the National League. The DH was adopted by the American League for the 1973 season and was used by the NL as an experiment last year during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Manfred would like to speed to pace of play, which rose to a record average of 3 hours, 5 minutes, 35 seconds for nine-inning games last season, up from 3:00:44 in 2018 and 2:46 in 2005.
Epstein was the Red Sox general manager from 2003-11, putting together the team that won the 2004 World Series for the Boston's first title since 1918, and then another championship team in 2007.
He was the Cubs' president of baseball operations from 2012-20 and guided Chicago to the 2016 World Series title, the team's first since 1908.
College basketball
Wisconsin will add some foreign flavor to its roster next season.
Markus Ilver, a 6-foot-8 forward from Estonia, orally committed to the Badgers. Ilver, who plays at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio, also had scholarship offers from Nebraska, Utah, VCU and Xavier and had received interest from Virginia, Washington and others.
Ilver, who will sign a letter of intent in the spring, joins a UW recruiting class that includes three players who signed in November: Chucky Hepburn, a point guard from Nebraska; Chris Hodges, a forward from Illinois; and Matthew Mors, a forward from South Dakota.
Hockey
Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists in his return to the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup, and the defending Stanley Cup champions opened the season with 5-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night at Tampa.
Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Malcolm Subban stopped 28 shots.
Chicago played without captain Jonathan Toews, who is out indefinitely with an undisclosed illness.
On Thursday, the Blackhawks placed Toews on long-term injured reserve.
The 32-year-old Toews announced prior to the start of training camp last month he was experiencing symptoms that left him feeling "drained and lethargic."