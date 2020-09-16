Briefly: Kingfish hire new president

The Kenosha Kingfish baseball team has hired Steve Malliet to take over the day-to-day operations of the franchise as team president.

The Kingfish, who compete in the Northwoods League, announced the move Wednesday in a news release. Doug Gole, who ran the day-to-day operations of the Kingfish as general manager the last two seasons, recently transitioned to a role with the Johnson Financial Group, according to the release.

Gole was named the fifth general manager in the history of the team, which played its first season in 2014, when he was hired in July 2018. Malliet, who comes to Kenosha after serving as the vice president of the Midwest League’s Lansing (Mich.) Lugnuts, has 27 years of minor-league baseball leadership experience.

“Kenosha deserves a first-class, affordable, family-fun experience, and I am excited to build on the success of the last seven years,” Malliet said in the release.

“We plan on bringing a lot of new events and special promotions to Kenosha this year. I am excited to be a part of the Kenosha community.”