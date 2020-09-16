Briefly: Kingfish hire new president

The Kenosha Kingfish baseball team has hired Steve Malliet to take over the day-to-day operations of the franchise as team president.
The Kingfish, who compete in the Northwoods League, announced the move Wednesday in a news release. Doug Gole, who ran the day-to-day operations of the Kingfish as general manager the last two seasons, recently transitioned to a role with the Johnson Financial Group, according to the release.
Gole was named the fifth general manager in the history of the team, which played its first season in 2014, when he was hired in July 2018. Malliet, who comes to Kenosha after serving as the vice president of the Midwest League’s Lansing (Mich.) Lugnuts, has 27 years of minor-league baseball leadership experience.
“Kenosha deserves a first-class, affordable, family-fun experience, and I am excited to build on the success of the last seven years,” Malliet said in the release.
“We plan on bringing a lot of new events and special promotions to Kenosha this year. I am excited to be a part of the Kenosha community.”
Malliet, originally from Neenah, previously worked for the Appleton-based Wisconsin Timber Rattlers of the Midwest League, where in 1995 he won the Bob Freitas Award as the Most Outstanding Minor League Organization. He’s also had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Carolina League’s Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Pelicans before his tenure with the Lugnuts.
Malliet has helped build four organizations from the ground up, playing an instrumental role in the start-up of the Timber Rattlers, the Pelicans and the Joliet (Ill.) Jackhammers and Normal (Ill.) CornBelters of the independent Frontier League.
Malliet helped the Timber Rattlers open Fox Cities Stadium in 1995 and most recently with the Lugnuts helped sign a stadium naming agreement with Jackson National Life Insurance, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cycling
Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez won the toughest mountain stage of this year’s Tour de France, while race leader Primož Roglic added a few crucial seconds to his advantage over rival Tadej Pogacar.
The much-vaunted 17th stage saw Roglic finishing 15 seconds behind Lopez in second place, while Pogacar trudged over the line 30 seconds behind Lopez in third.
Roglic is 57 seconds ahead of Pogacar with four stages remaining. Lopez overtook Rigoberto Urán to move up to third overall and is 1 minute, 26 seconds behind Roglic heading into another testing mountain stage on Thursday. Urán dropped to sixth.
Track & field
Former track federation president Lamine Diack was sentenced to two years in prison for corruption during his nearly 16-year tenure at the IAAF, most notably a scheme that allowed Russian athletes who paid millions in hush money to keep competing when they should have been suspended for doping.
The guilty verdict in a Paris court represented a spectacular fall from grace for the 87-year-old Diack, who was the powerful head of the IAAF from 1999-2015 and mixed with world leaders and was influential in the world of Olympic sports.
His lawyers said they will appeal, keeping Diack out of jail for now. Diack did not comment as he walked out of court.
