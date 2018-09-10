Brad Keselowski snatched victory from Denny Hamlin in the final laps of the Brickyard 400 on Monday to give Roger Penske a sweep this year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Will Power won the Indianapolis 500 in May for Team Penske's 17th victory in that event. Despite all the organizational success at Indy, no Penske driver had been able to win NASCAR's Brickyard 400.
Keselowski, an afterthought most of this season, used fresher tires and timely late cautions to put Penske in victory lane. Keselowski has now won two consecutive races headed into NASCAR's playoffs. The victories are big ones, too: the Southern 500 last week and now the Brickyard 400, two of NASCAR's crown jewel events.
He won by 0.904 seconds over Erik Jones. Hamlin was third 1.703 seconds behind. The victory was the first for Ford at Indianapolis since 1999.
Steady rain for three days in Indianapolis washed out all activity surrounding NASCAR's regular-season finale and Monday was a doubleheader with the Xfinity Series, followed by the Brickyard. At stake was a wild-card slot in the 16-driver playoff field, available only to a first-time winner this season.
Kyle Busch won the regular season championship and Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman claimed the final two open spots in the playoff field. The other drivers competing for the championship: Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Bowyer, Kyle Larson, Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Jones, Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola and Keselowski.
• Justin Allgaier led each of the final 10 laps and held off a last-lap challenge from teammate Tyler Reddick to claim his fifth Xfinity victory of the season. Allgaier won by 0.092 seconds. Ryan Blaney was third.
Golf
Keegan Bradley had bottomed out, crashing from the high of winning the PGA Championship to tumbling out of the 100 in the world. For a player who had to reinvent his game, the clutch moment didn't seem so scary.
Bradley topped Justin Rose with a par on the first playoff hole to win the rain-plagued BMW Championship for his first PGA Tour victory in six years.
Bradley, who shot a final round 6-under 64 to finish at 20-under 260, thrust his arms toward the gray sky and drizzle in celebration and waved his family toward him.
Rose could have won in regulation, but his 16-foot par putt on the final hole lipped out to force the playoff. He fell short again in the playoff, missing a 5-foot par putt that would have kept him alive.
• Tony Finau has been named to the Ryder Cup team, the final pick by U.S. captain Jim Furyk. Finau joins Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods as Furyk's four wild-card selections.
College football
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis is been cleared to play on Saturday against BYU after the sophomore completed his two-game suspension.
Davis, who caught 26 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns last year, was one of two Badgers wideouts suspended before the start of the season. His roommate, junior Quintez Cephus, was suspended indefinitely and is facing felony charges of sexual assault.
• Minnesota running back Rodney Smith will miss the remainder of the season because of an injury to his left knee. Smith was hurt on the third play of the game on Saturday night against Fresno State, at the end of an 11-yard gain on a screen pass. Minnesota (2-0) hosts Miami of Ohio this weekend.
Hockey
The Golden Knights wasted little time in making sure Max Pacioretty will be around for the long haul after pulling off the trade that is bringing the former Montreal Canadiens captain to Las Vegas.
The team announced it signed Pacioretty to a $28 million, four-year contract extension that runs through the 2022-23 season. The 29-year-old Pacioretty was entering the final season of a six-year deal.
The Stanley Cup runner-up Golden Knights acquired the All-Star forward Sunday night from the Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.
Soccer
LA Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid stepped down with just six games remaining in the Major League Soccer season, abruptly ending his second tenure in charge of the winningest franchise in league history.
Schmid, the winningest coach in MLS history, walked away just 42 regular-season games into his second stint with his hometown club. The Galaxy (10-10-8) are mired in eighth place in the Western Conference standings despite a high-priced roster headlined by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
