Briefly: Kerr named head coach of Team USA

Steve Kerr was formally announced as the next coach of the U.S. men’s team on Monday in San Francisco, a not-very-well-kept secret in recent weeks that the Golden State coach would be taking over for Popovich and leading the Americans — if they qualify — into the 2023 Basketball World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kerr’s assistant coaches will be Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and Gonzaga coach Mark Few.

Kerr would be the 16th different coach to take the U.S. men into an Olympics. Of the previous 15, 13 have emerged with gold. His hiring for the job represents the first major decision by Grant Hill in his role as managing director of the men’s national team, the position he’s taking after Jerry Colangelo helped the Americans win the last four Olympic gold medals in that role.

Baseball

New San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin has rounded out his coaching staff with the addition of Matt Williams, a former All-Star third baseman and Washington Nationals manager, and Bryan Price, former manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

Williams, best known for his 10 seasons with the NL West rival San Francisco Giants, will be third base coach. Price will be senior adviser to the coaching staff.

Melvin, who was hired on Oct. 28 to replace the fired Jayce Tingler, announced his new staff Monday. Pitching coach Ruben Niebla was hired by general manager A.J. Preller a few days before Melvin’s hiring was announced.

Perhaps the most intriguing member of the staff is hitting coach Michael Brdar, 27, who was San Francisco’s minor league hitting coordinator in 2021 and assistant hitting coordinator in 2020.

Football

Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Godwin was injured early in the second quarter of a 9-0 loss to New Orleans on Sunday night after catching a pass from Tom Brady over the middle and taking a hard hit directly on the knee from Saints cornerback P.J. Williams.

• The New York Giants are shutting down Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season because of a sprained neck.

Coach Joe Judge said Monday the team's medical staff reviewed Jones' medical scans over the past 24 hours and determined it would be best if he did not play in the team's final three games.

The doctors have said Jones only needs rest at this point to get over the injury. Surgery is not an option at this point, Judge said, adding the injury is nothing more than a sprained neck.

• NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor is facing felony charges in South Florida after failing to report an address change as required because of his status as a registered sex offender, authorities said.

Taylor, 62, was booked into the Broward County jail Thursday on two counts of failing to alert authorities to an address change, according to court records. He turned himself in after Pembroke Pines police informed him of an active warrant for his arrest. Taylor was released shortly after his booking on $500 bail.

Taylor pleaded guilty in New York in 2011 to misdemeanor criminal charges of sexual misconduct and patronizing an underage prostitute. He was sentenced to six years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Taylor spent his entire 13-season career with the New York Giants and helped the team win Super Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991.

Hockey

More than a quarter of NHL teams have been shut down through at least the weekend after the Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators paused all activities Monday because of several positive COVID-19 test results among players.

The Blue Jackets had games set for Monday night at Buffalo and Thursday at home against the Sabres rescheduled, and the NHL postponed the New Jersey Devils' game at the Pittsburgh Penguins set for Tuesday, bringing the total to 43 across the league this season.

A total of 10 teams have closed practice facilities through the Christmas break, with the Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Oilers and Senators making the move Monday. The Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs are also on that last, and the Calgary Flames just reopened to players, coaches and staff not in protocol.

Because of the many postponements, including everything scheduled for Wednesday, the NHL has just nine games left on the schedule through Thursday.

The league and NHL Players’ Association said Sunday the plan was to avoid a full league shutdown, pausing team activities on a case-by-case basis and postponing all cross-border games through Thursday. The Christmas break begins Friday and runs through Sunday, with games scheduled to resume next Monday.

Soccer

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.

While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose.

Due to the looming fixture congestion to play postponed games, it was announced Monday that plans for replays in the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup have been scrapped.

The league has urged players to get vaccinated to avoid squads being depleted and games called off due to coronavirus cases.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0