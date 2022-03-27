Briefly: Kansas advances to Final Four

Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Christian Braun powered a dazzling second half for Kansas, and the top-seeded Jayhawks pounded Miami 76-50 on Sunday to advance to the program's 16th Final Four.

Agbaji scored 18 points, McCormack had 15 and Braun finished with 12, helping Kansas rally after a lackluster start. The Jayhawks trailed by six points at halftime but outscored Miami 47-15 in the final 20 minutes.

Kansas (32-6), the only No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament, won the Midwest Region for the 13th time with its ninth consecutive victory overall. Next up is the national semifinals and a matchup with Villanova on Saturday in New Orleans.

It's the fourth Final Four for coach Bill Self in his 19 seasons at Kansas. The last time the Jayhawks made it to the semis, they lost 95-79 to coach Jay Wright and the Wildcats in 2018.

Kameron McGusty scored 18 points and Isaiah Wong had 15 for No. 10 seed Miami in the program's first appearance in the Elite Eight. The Hurricanes (26-11) were bidding to get coach Jim Larrañaga back to the Final Four for the first time since he led 11th-seeded George Mason there in 2006.

With McCormack asserting himself inside and Braun and Ogbai picking up their play on the perimeter, Kansas outscored Miami 25-7 over the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Jalen Wilson made two foul shots and Agbaji connected from 3 to lift the Jayhawks to a 54-42 lead with 10:14 left. And the Big 12 champions just kept rolling.

A dunk by Agbaji capped a 10-0 run and made it 67-46 with 4:35 left, delighting the pro-Kansas crowd at the United Center. A 3 by Agbaji extended the lead to 23 points with 1:58 remaining.

Auto racing

Formula One champion Max Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc three laps from the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for his first win of the season and 21st of his career on Sunday.

The race under floodlights was held two days after an attack on a nearby oil depot by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Leclerc was aiming for back-to-back victories after winning the season-opener in Bahrain from pole position last Sunday, but Verstappen overtook him on Lap 47 of 50 after some thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing between them.

Leclerc remains top of the standings after two races.

Carlos Sainz Jr. finished in third place to make it another podium double for Ferrari after he was second in Bahrain where Leclerc had brilliantly repelled three attacks from Verstappen, who retired right near the end of that race with teammate Sergio Perez.

Perez bounced back with a superb pole position on Saturday but finished fourth, while seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton could manage only one point for Mercedes in 10th place after starting 15th.

His teammate George Russell fared better in fifth but Mercedes again looked way off the pace.

Baseball

Jed Lowrie is staying with the Oakland Athletics to extend the infielder's third stint with the club, reaching agreement on a one-year contract.

Lowrie, who turns 38 next month, returned to Oakland last season on a minor league contract and became a key contributor on a club that missed the playoffs after three straight berths.

He batted .245 with 28 doubles, 14 home runs and 69 RBIs over 139 games. His 449 games at second base are fifth most in Oakland history.

Softball

Florida Atlantic softball coach Joan Joyce, the only coach in the program's 28-year history whose numerous claims to fame included once striking out Ted Williams, has died, the school announced Sunday.

Joyce died Saturday, the school said, without disclosing the cause. She was 81.

Joyce was inducted into the International Women's Sports Hall of Fame in 1989. She spent 19 years as a member of the LPGA Tour — needing only 17 putts to get through a round in 1982 — and also served as FAU's women's golf coach from 1996 through 2014.

But the thing she was unquestionably asked most about in her life was the 1961 exhibition in Waterbury, Connecticut, in which she struck out Williams, the last player in baseball to bat .400 in a season.

“No matter where I go in this world, I always have people coming up to me saying, ‘You struck out Ted Williams,'" Joyce said in 2009. “It always happens."

Joyce was officially credited with her 1,000th softball win at FAU earlier this season, even though she has not been around the Owls since preseason. Joyce was away from the team this spring after undergoing a medical procedure, the school said. Associate head coach Chan Walker has been serving as coach.

Joyce's career record was 1,002-674-1 at FAU. She led the Owls to 11 NCAA postseason tournaments and was honored as conference coach of the year eight times.

