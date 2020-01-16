Briefly: Kang takes lead at LPGA opener

American Danielle Kang stepped to the tee at the treacherous par-3 finishing hole at the LPGA’s season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Thursday and had a bit of a problem. Standing 204 yards from the flag stick, she told her caddie that she didn’t have a club for the shot.
That’s when she got creative, choosing a 5-wood and hitting a huge cut that traveled perfectly before settling 18 feet below the hole. She missed the putt that had 4 feet of break. But the tee shot summed up just how good her day had gone.
Kang birdied half the holes at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club, made a single bogey, and her 8-under 63 was enough to carve out a two-shot lead.
Gaby Lopez, Angela Stanford and Inbee Park, recently named the LPGA’s player of the decade, each opened at 65. Lexi Thompson was in a group at 5-under 66. Twenty-one of the 26 players broke par.
WNBA
The WNBA season is expanding to a 36-game schedule and adding the Commissioner’s Cup tournament.
The league had a 34-game schedule since 2003. The season begins on May 15 and ends on Sept. 20.
Each team will play 10 Cup games during the season with the last one happening on July 10. The games will be the first home and road games against conference opponents. The championship is between the top team in each conference in Cup standings and is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 14.
Soccer
Stanford forward Sophia Smith was selected first overall by the Portland Thorns in the National Women's Soccer League college draft.
The Thorns also traded for the second pick and used it to select forward Morgan Weaver from Washington State.
Smith, who declared her eligibility for the draft on Wednesday, had 17 goals and nine assists this season as a sophomore for the 2019 College Cup champion Cardinal. Stanford won the NCAA title on penalty kicks after a scoreless draw with North Carolina.
The NWSL is about to embark on its eighth season and it is already the longest-lasting professional women's soccer league in the United States. There are currently nine teams.
Tennis
Two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza withdrew from her quarterfinal at the Hobart International with a viral illness in Australia.
Second-seeded Muguruza was scheduled to play Veronika Kudermetova. The Russian received a walkover and advanced to the semifinals.
Muguruza won the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon. She is scheduled to play a qualifier when the Australian Open begins on Monday in Melbourne.