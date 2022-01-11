Briefly: Judge fired by Giants

The New York Giants have cleaned house, firing coach Joe Judge a day after general manager Dave Gettleman retired.

The Giants announced the move late Tuesday afternoon, ending some brief speculation that the owners planned to hire a new general manager and let him determine the 40-year-old coach’s fate.

Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said they felt it was best for the Giants to move in another directions after five straight seasons of double-digit losses.

The Giants have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. They have gone through four coaches in the past six seasons, starting with Ben McAdoo in 2016, interim coach Steve Spagnuolo, Pat Shurmur in 2018 and Judge who was hired in 2020.

Mara said he met with Judge on Monday and again on Tuesday, informing him of the decision at the second meeting.

The Browns aren’t ready to throw Baker Mayfield away just yet.

The quarterback’s subpar season didn’t cost him his starting job, with general manager Andrew Berry saying Tuesday the Browns “fully expect” Mayfield to return as their quarterback after an injury-plagued 2021.

Mayfield played most of the season with a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder, and the injury contributed to him regressing and the Browns (8-9) missing the playoffs. He’ll have surgery on Jan. 19.

Mayfield’s shaky season — and the team’s hesitancy to sign him to a long-term extension — fueled speculation the Browns might go in another direction at quarterback.

The New York Jets and Detroit Lions will get an up-close look at some of college football’s top players at the Senior Bowl.

The coaching staffs of both teams were assigned by NFL Football Operations on Tuesday to lead the all-star squads for the game in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 5.

The Senior Bowl, played at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, showcases many of the best NFL draft prospects who have completed their college eligibility.

NFL coaching staffs are selected by NFL Football Operations using the draft order, particularly teams picking near the top and not dealing with coaching changes. Dan Campbell and the Lions hold the Nos. 2 and 27 picks in the first round in April, while Robert Saleh and the Jets are picking at Nos. 4 and 10.

Auto racing

NASCAR veteran Aric Almirola will retire from competition at the end of the 2022 season to spend more time with his young family.

Almirola revealed his plans Monday to the employees at Stewart-Haas Racing at the same time Smithfield Foods announced its 11th season sponsoring the driver.

Almirola said he made the decision to retire with his wife, pondering if he could afford to retire young and that he’d regret not stepping away to spend time with his children before they are grown.

Golf

Six years after Tom Watson played the Masters for the 43rd time, the two-time champion returns in April to hit the ceremonial tee shot alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

Watson, who held off Nicklaus in his Masters victories in 1977 and 1981, becomes the 11th player to be an honorary starter dating to 1963.

All but four of them were Masters champions, including Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to complete in the Masters in 1975. Elder was invited to be a one-time honorary starter last year, though his health kept him from swinging a club.

While the club was not specific, Watson is likely to be a regular on the first tee each Thursday morning, a simple act that draws thousands of fans around the tee and spilling down both sides of the fairway.

Hockey

Goalie Tuukka Rask is signing a prorated, $1 million contract for the rest of the season with the Boston Bruins, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner will make $545,000 for the rest of the season.

Rask, 34, was a free agent who remained unsigned while he recovered from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip. He said at the end of last season that he did not want to play for anyone other than Boston.

