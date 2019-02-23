Dustin Johnson watched a six-shot lead shrink to two before putting together enough birdies Saturday for a 5-under 66 and a four-shot lead over Rory McIlroy in the Mexico Championship at Mexico City.
Johnson nearly threw away his big lead by hitting the trees three times on his way to a double bogey on No. 10. He answered with back-to-back birdies. McIlroy got no closer than two shots and had to settle for a 68.
No one else was closer than seven shots of the lead.
Tiger Woods pulled to within four shots after Johnson's blunder until a four-putt double bogey and a three-putt bogey on consecutive holes. Woods had a 70 and was 10 shots behind.
PGA: Aaron Baddeley shot a 6-under 66 at windy Coco Beach Golf and Country Club to take the third-round lead in the Puerto Rico Open.
Baddeley had a 12-under 204 total for a one-stroke lead over Nate Lashley in the event that was canceled last year because of Hurricane Maria. Lashley, tied for the second-round lead with D.J. Trahan, had a 69.
Martin Trainer was 10 under after a 69, and Trahan had a 71 to drop into a tie for fourth at 9 under with Joey Garber (65), Martin Piller (66), Wyndham Clark (69) and Johnson Wagner (69). Daniel Berger, at No. 72 has the highest world ranking in the field, was 6 under after a 69.
LPGA: Two-time champion Amy Yang of South Korea and Australian Minjee Lee shared the lead on 15-under 201 after the third round of the Thailand Open.
Yang, who won twice on this course in 2015 and 2017, had six birdies for a 6-under 66, and Lee also had six birdies — and one bogey — for 67, which included a stunning 30-foot downhill putt on the final hole at Siam Country Club Pattaya. They have a two-stroke lead.
Two shots behind was second-round leader Jenny Shin (70). Nelly Korda shot 66 to sit three shots behind the lead at 12 under. She is tied for fourth with fellow American Austin Ernst (69) and first-round leader Ji Eun-Hee (70).
Auto racing
Christopher Bell led all but 20 laps while routing the field to win the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
It was the first victory for the Supra that Toyota is using this season in NASCAR's second-tier series.
Bell, who won a series-high seven races last season, gave up the lead during scheduled pit stops but cycled back to the front with 30 laps remaining. As dominant as he appeared, Bell didn't believe he had the race locked up until a caution with eight laps to go gave him the chance to get fresh tires to preserve the victory.
Cole Custer made a late final charge, but Bell worked Atlanta's abrasive racing lines over a three-lap sprint to the finish to win his first race of the season.
Justin Allgaier finished third and was followed by Brandon Jones and Tyler Reddick. Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of the late Dale Earnhardt, was sixth for his first career top-10 finish.
• Kyle Busch broke a tie with Ron Hornaday Jr. for the NASCAR Truck Series victory record at Atlanta, winning No. 52 in a race delayed by rain with nine laps to go.
Busch is set to make his 500th career NASCAR Cup start Sunday.
Busch took Stage 1 and had an unscheduled stop shortly thereafter, but went from 24th to first to claim the second stage and went on for his fifth series win at Atlanta.
Johnny Sauter finished second, and Grant Enfinger, Brett Moffitt and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five.
Tennis
Unseeded Swiss player Belinda Bencic pulled off another upset to win her first WTA title in three-and-a-half years, beating Petra Kvitova 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in the final of the Dubai Championships in Dubai.
The 45th-ranked Bencic has struggled with injuries in recent years but finally seems to be back to her best, following up wins against second-ranked Simona Halep and two-time defending champion Elina Svitolina by outlasting Kvitova.
Skiing
In Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Olympic champion Sofia Goggia won the first World Cup downhill of the post-Lindsey Vonn era after a malfunctioning race timing system fell short of Switzerland's reputation for precision.
Hours after Goggia's first victory this season, the International Ski Federation apologized for faulty finish-line timing involving Swiss luxury watch brand Longines.
Goggia was unaffected by the bad timing which caused confusion for the two best Swiss racers immediately behind her, Joana Haehlen and Lara Gut-Behrami.
