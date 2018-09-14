Brandt Jobe capped a fast start with an eagle in tour golf’s return to Warwick Hills and shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in The Ally Challenge at Grand Blanc, Mich.
Vijay Singh, a three-time winner at Warwick Hills in the PGA Tour’s defunct Buick Open, was a stroke back with Jeff Maggert and Esteban Toledo. Tiger Woods won the last Buick Open in 2009.
Tom Lehman was at 67 with Lee Janzen, Paul Broadhurst, David Toms and David McKenzie. Fred Couples, the 1994 Buick Open winner, had a 69.
Two-time Warwick Hills winner Kenny Perry opened with a 70. Bernhard Langer and Mark Calcavecchia also shot 70. Senior newcomer Darren Clarke was at 71 with Scott McCarron, the winner two weeks ago in Calgary, Alberta.
John Daly withdrew on his ninth hole because of a neck and shoulder problem. He was 5 over for the eight holes he completed.
LPGA: Tour rookie Maria Torres shared the four-way lead after two rounds in her second major tournament, the Evian Championship at Evian-Les-Bains.
Top-ranked, two-time major winner Sung Hyun Park has the weekend off.
Torres, the first Puerto Rican to earn an LPGA Tour card, shot a 2-under 69 before Amy Olson (65), Mo Martin (66) and Mi Hyang Lee (66) matched her 8-under 134 total.
Park (71) started and finished play at 6 over at the sun-soaked Evian Resort Golf Club and missed the cut by three shots.
Auto racing
Grant Enfinger won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after leader Brett Moffit ran out of fuel on the third overtime shootout attempt.
Enfinger advanced to the second round of the playoffs with his second career victory. The 2015 ARCA Racing Series champion also won in 2016 at Talladega Superspeedway, his home track in Alabama and the site of the next playoff race.
Johnny Sauter was second, 0.142 seconds behind on the 1.5-mile oval as playoff drivers took the first five spots. Justin Haley, the winner of the playoff opener in Canada to secure a spot in the next round, was third, followed by Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton.
- Erik Jones surprised the field by winning the pole for the opening race of the NASCAR Cup series playoffs, turning a lap in 28.705 seconds and narrowly edging Joey Logano.
Jones opened the first weekend of NASCAR’s 10-race postseason by earning his second career pole in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The 22-year-old is the youngest driver ever to win the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Logano did his lap in 28.708 seconds in his Team Penske Ford to finish in the front row. Denny Hamlin was third, followed by Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.
Cycling
Simon Yates moved closer to winning the Spanish Vuelta for the first time after gaining more than a minute on Alejandro Valverde in race’s 19th stage, which was won by Thibaut Pinot.
Pinot outlasted Yates at the end of the final climb in the tiny nation of Andorra, crossing the line five seconds ahead of the British rider for his second stage win in this year’s Vuelta. Valverde finished eighth, more than a minute behind.
Yates will take a lead of 1 minute, 38 seconds over Valverde into Saturday’s 60.4-mile 20th stage, a short but very demanding ride over six categorized climbs. The three-week Grand Tour race ends Sunday in Madrid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.