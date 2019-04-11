The New York Jets signed former Baltimore and Green Bay running back Ty Montgomery on Thursday, giving them some versatility and depth in the backfield behind Le’Veon Bell.
The 26-year-old Montgomery ran for 188 yards and one touchdown on 41 carries in 13 games with the Ravens and Packers last season. He also had 10 catches for 65 yards. Montgomery was drafted by Green Bay in the third round out of Stanford as a wide receiver in 2015, but switched to running back in his second season. The Packers traded him to the Ravens last October for a 2020 seventh-round pick.
Montgomery has rushed for 932 yards and seven TDs in his career, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He also has 107 catches for 892 yards and three scores. Montgomery could also help on special teams, averaging 22.7 yards on 35 career returns.
Hockey
Billy Exell scored the go-ahead goal with 9:53 remaining and defending champion Minnesota Duluth beat Providence 4-1 to advance to the final in the NCAA Frozen Four.
Justin Richards scored twice for the Bulldogs (28-11-2), who are attempting to become the first team to win consecutive titles since Denver in 2004-05. Hunter Shepard stopped 28 shots and improved his NCAA Tournament career record to 7-0.
Richards and Dylan Samberg sealed the victory with empty-net goals in the final 33 seconds. Duluth will play the winner of the Denver-UMass game in the championship on Saturday.
Soccer
Harry Kane could miss the rest of the Premier League season after Tottenham said the England captain suffered “significant” ligament damage in his left ankle during its Champions League win over Manchester City.
Tottenham did not offer a timeline for the striker’s return from his fifth ankle injury in three years, but there is only a month left in the Premier League as the team fights for a top-four finish that would guarantee a return to the Champions League next season.
Kane was hurt making a sliding challenge on City left back Fabian Delph in the second half of Tottenham’s 1-0 victory in the first leg of their quarterfinal on Tuesday. Kane was immediately substituted and limped down the tunnel.
