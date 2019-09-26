Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are going to bring the heat to the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.
NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the superstar performers, who have released music in Spanish and English since the 1990s, will perform on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Both Lopez and Shakira have had major success the pop and Latin charts over the years with multiple hit songs and albums. Lopez released her multi-hit debut in 1999 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs like “If You Had My Love,” ‘’All I Have” and the remixes of “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny.” Lopez recently wrapped up a tour to celebrate her 50th birthday, and her latest movie, “Hustlers,” has been a box-office hit and has even earned her Oscar buzz.
Shakira released her first album in 1991 and crossed over with 2001’s “Laundry Service,” which featured the hits “Whenever, Wherever” and “Underneath Your Clothes.” The singer topped the Hot 100 chart with the Wyclef Jean-assisted anthem “Hips Don’t Lie.” Shakira has won 11 Latin Grammys and three Grammys.
College basketball
Georgia Tech’s basketball team was banned from postseason play for the upcoming season and slapped with four years of probation for major recruiting violations committed by a former assistant coach and an ex-friend of head coach Josh Pastner.
The sanctions handed down by the NCAA also included a reduction in scholarships, limits on recruiting and a fine of $5,000 plus 2% of the program’s budget — a major blow to Pastner’s efforts to rebuild the struggling Atlantic Coast Conference program.
Rugby
In Kobe, Japan, England pummeled the United States 45-7 in a rude welcome to the Rugby World Cup for the Americans, who had a man red-carded late to add to the second-heaviest loss at the tournament so far.
England scored seven tries in Kobe and nearly made the U.S. the first team to be kept scoreless after 12 games at Rugby World Cup 2019.
The Americans scored their only try nearly two minutes after the final hooter when replacement Bryce Campbell dived over near the posts following a wild passage of play filled with errors by both sides.
Tennis
Andy Murray’s singles comeback hit another roadblock as he lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 to Alex de Minaur of Australia in the second round of the Zhuhai Championships in China.
Murray won his first tour-level match since having hip surgery in January when he beat Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday but couldn’t follow that up despite winning the first set, as he only converted two of his nine break points.
Boxing
Former middleweight boxing champion Nigel Benn is returning to the ring at the age of 55 for a one-off fight, saying he wants “closure” on a career blighted by drug abuse, depression and the death of his brother.
Benn, who has not fought professionally since 1996, will face 40-year-old Sakio Bika in Birmingham on Nov. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.