Briefly: Italy wins Euro 2020 on penalty kicks

Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties on Sunday in London. The match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Gianluigi Donnarumma dived to his left and saved the decisive spot kick by Bukayo Saka, England's third straight failure from the penalty spot in the shooutout in front of its own fans at Wembley Stadium.
England was playing in its first major final in 55 years. It's the latest heartache in shootouts at major tournaments, after defeats in 1990, 1996, 1998, 2004, 2006 and 2012.
England went ahead in the second minute when Luke Shaw scored the fastest goal in a European Championship final. Leonardo Bonucci equalized in the 67th.
Basketball
The United States overcame a mammoth performance by 7-foot-2 Victor Wembanyama to beat France 83-81 Sunday and win the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.
Wembanyama recorded 22 points, 8 rebounds and 8 blocks but fouled out with 2:42 to play and the Americans held on for the victory, led by 16 points apiece from Jaden Ivey of Purdue and Kenneth Lofton Jr. of Louisiana Tech.
Cycling
American rider Sepp Kuss won the grueling 15th stage of the Tour de France on Sunday as race leader Tadej Pogacar remained on course for his second overall victory.
Kuss is the first American to win a stage at cycling's biggest race since Tyler Farrar 10 years ago.
Kuss attacked going up the 1,796-meter Col de Beixalis and maintained his hard-fought advantage over Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde, who was 23 seconds behind. Dutch rider Wout Poels finished third and took over the polka dot jersey for the best climber.
• Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen solidified her favorite status ahead of the Tokyo Games by winning her fourth Giro d'Italia Donne, finishing safely in the breakaway on the final stage of the prestigious Italian stage race.
Van der Breggen, the reigning world champion, finished 1 minute, 43 seconds clear of South African teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, who won the previous day's queen stage to solidify her own Olympic credentials. Demi Vollering, van der Breggen's teammate on the Dutch squad for Tokyo, finished the race third overall.
UFC
Conor McGregor sat and seethed with his back on the cage, a temporary cast around his left shin and foot. The biggest star in mixed martial arts was convinced he had just been robbed of revenge on Dustin Poirier by a broken leg.
Poirier beat McGregor for the second time in six months when McGregor was unable to continue after the first round at UFC 264 on Saturday night.
McGregor (22-6) fell to the canvas and never got up after a punch by Poirier (28-6), who will get the UFC's next lightweight title shot. McGregor's leg and ankle buckled when he stepped back from the blow, and Poirier finished the round raining blows down on the former two-division UFC champion.
McGregor dropped to 1-3 in the cage since 2016, when he abdicated his UFC title reigns and accepted a wildly lucrative boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.
NFL
Linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, was arrested Saturday in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said.
Arlington Police said in a statement that the agency could provide no further information about the investigation, citing "the nature of the charges and age of the victim."
The Falcons terminated Mingo's contract Saturday night "after being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter."