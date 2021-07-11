Briefly: Italy wins Euro 2020 on penalty kicks

Kuss is the first American to win a stage at cycling's biggest race since Tyler Farrar 10 years ago.

Kuss attacked going up the 1,796-meter Col de Beixalis and maintained his hard-fought advantage over Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde, who was 23 seconds behind. Dutch rider Wout Poels finished third and took over the polka dot jersey for the best climber.

• Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen solidified her favorite status ahead of the Tokyo Games by winning her fourth Giro d'Italia Donne, finishing safely in the breakaway on the final stage of the prestigious Italian stage race.

Van der Breggen, the reigning world champion, finished 1 minute, 43 seconds clear of South African teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, who won the previous day's queen stage to solidify her own Olympic credentials. Demi Vollering, van der Breggen's teammate on the Dutch squad for Tokyo, finished the race third overall.

UFC

Conor McGregor sat and seethed with his back on the cage, a temporary cast around his left shin and foot. The biggest star in mixed martial arts was convinced he had just been robbed of revenge on Dustin Poirier by a broken leg.