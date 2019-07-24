Italian rider Matteo Trentin used a solo attack to win Stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday after pulling clear of a group of breakaway riders.
It was Trentin's third career stage win at the Tour, but first since 2014.
Trentin rode at the front for most of the stage after taking part in a breakaway that formed just after the start of the 200-kilometer hilly ride from Pont du Gard to Gap.
Kasper Asgreen was second, 37 seconds behind, with Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet completing the podium.
Football
Taylor Lewan, Tennessee's three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, said the NFL has suspended him for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancers.
Lewan said he received a letter from the NFL a few weeks ago that he had tested positive for ostarine.
The Titans made Lewan the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL with a new contract at the start of training camp a year ago.
• Former USC star and New York Jets first-round pick Mark Sanchez is retiring from the NFL and joining ESPN as a college football analyst.
Sanchez played quarterback for Southern California from 2005-08, earning Rose Bowl MVP honors in his final college game. He was selected fifth overall in the 2009 NFL draft by the Jets and led them to the AFC championship game in each of his first two seasons.
The 32-year-old also played for the Eagles, Cowboys and Redskins in a 10-year NFL career. He finished with 15,357 yards passing, 86 touchdown passes and 89 interceptions.
Soccer
Lionel Messi was suspended from Argentina's first qualifying march for the 2022 World Cup and fined $1,500 by South American soccer's governing body.
CONMEBOL said its decision resulted from Messi's red card during Argentina's 2-1 win over Chile on July 6 in the third place match of the Copa America. Messi was ejected in the 37th minute after an altercation with Chile's Gary Medel, who also received a red card.
South American qualifying starts in March.
• The world champion U.S. women's team will play a pair of exhibitions against Portugal on its victory tour, on Aug. 29 at Philadelphia and five days later at St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Americans open the tour on Aug. 3 against Ireland at Pasadena, California.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said a pair of additional friendlies are planned for Oct. 3 and 6. All 23 players on the World Cup roster will be selected for the games.
The U.S. has a 16-game unbeaten streak that includes 13 consecutive wins.
Swimming
Kristof Milak of Hungary won the 200-meter butterfly at the world swimming championships in Gwangju, South Korea, breaking Michael Phelps' 10-year-old world record.
Milak touched in 1 minute, 50.73 seconds to lower the mark of 1:51.51 that Phelps set at the 2009 worlds in Rome during the height of the high-tech suit era.
The 19-year-old swimmer became the first teenager to win a world title in the event since Phelps at age 18 in 2003.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.