Briefly: Iowa's Nixon earns All-America honor

No. 2 Clemson, which will face No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, had only one other player selected to the All-America teams: Running back Travis Etienne made the first-team as all-purpose player. The senior has been a second-team All-American at running back the last two seasons.

Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American after making it in 2020. Davis is one of two Buckeyes on the first team along with cornerback Shaun Wade.

College basketball

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team began a busy week by climbing three spots to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers opened Big Ten play by winning two games last week — 67-53 at home over Nebraska and 85-76 at then-No. 12 Michigan State — to improve to 8-1 overall.

The Badgers are one of nine Big Ten teams in this week’s poll. The others are No. 10 Iowa, No. 14 Rutgers, No. 15 Illinois, No. 16 Michigan, No. 17 Michigan State, No. 19 Northwestern, No. 21 Minnesota and No. 25 Ohio State.

Gonzaga remained the clear-cut No. 1, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes.