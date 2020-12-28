Briefly: Iowa's Nixon earns All-America honor

Iowa’s Nixon earns
All-America honorHeisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team, leading a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense.
Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson are also first-team selections. No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980, when the AP All-America team began featuring two wide receivers and two running backs, to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team.
On defense, Iowa junior and Kenosha Indian Trail High School graduate Daviyon Nixon was selected as a tackle on the first team, along with Darius Stills of West Virginia.
Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation. No. 4 Notre Dame, Alabama’s College Football Playoff opponent this weekend, has two first-team All-Americans in offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
Florida’s Kyle Trask was selected second-team quarterback and fellow Heisman finalist Trevor Lawrence of Clemson was the third-team quarterback on the AP teams released Monday. Lawrence, the likely first pick in the next NFL draft, made AP All-America for the first time in his career.
No. 2 Clemson, which will face No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, had only one other player selected to the All-America teams: Running back Travis Etienne made the first-team as all-purpose player. The senior has been a second-team All-American at running back the last two seasons.
Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American after making it in 2020. Davis is one of two Buckeyes on the first team along with cornerback Shaun Wade.
College basketball
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team began a busy week by climbing three spots to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Badgers opened Big Ten play by winning two games last week — 67-53 at home over Nebraska and 85-76 at then-No. 12 Michigan State — to improve to 8-1 overall.
The Badgers are one of nine Big Ten teams in this week’s poll. The others are No. 10 Iowa, No. 14 Rutgers, No. 15 Illinois, No. 16 Michigan, No. 17 Michigan State, No. 19 Northwestern, No. 21 Minnesota and No. 25 Ohio State.
Gonzaga remained the clear-cut No. 1, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes.
Second-ranked Baylor received the other two first-place votes and the Jayhawks remained No. 3 after their rout of then-No. 7 West Virginia. Villanova and Houston each moved up a spot after Iowa’s overtime loss to Minnesota.
In the women’s poll, Stanford remained the top team. Louisville stayed No. 2 while North Carolina State moved up to third, edging UConn by a point in the poll.
South Carolina stayed fifth.
Arizona remained sixth, followed by Baylor, Oregon and Texas A&M. Arkansas switched places with UCLA to move into the top 10.
Hockey
Former NHL MVP Corey Perry signed a one-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens for $750,000.
The 35-year-old winger had five goals and 16 assists in 57 games with Dallas last season. He added five goals and four assists in 27 postseason games as the Stars advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.
Perry has 377 goals and 420 assists in 1,045 career NHL games with Anaheim and Dallas. He won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and the Hart Trophy as MVP in 2010-11.
Baseball
The San Diego Padres completed a blockbuster trade to acquire starter Blake Snell from the defending AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.
The teams have an agreement in place and the star pitcher was told he’ll be sent to the Padres — subject to the review of medical records.
Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He had 63 strikeouts in 50 innings.