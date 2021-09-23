Briefly: Iowa to add women's wrestling in 2023

Iowa announced Thursday it will become the first Power Five school to add a women’s wrestling program and it will begin competition in the 2023-24 season.
Iowa’s men’s program is coming off its 24th NCAA national championship. Athletic director Gary Barta said adding a women’s program had been discussed for several years.
A search for a head coach will begin this fall.
The NCAA recognized women’s wrestling as an emerging sport in all divisions in 2020. There are 45 women’s intercollegiate wrestling programs, including five in Iowa.
The sport is growing at the high school level — 32 states have a sanctioned girls high school wrestling state championship. Girls wrestling is not sanctioned by the two high school athletic associations in Iowa, but has a state tournament sponsored by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. More than 600 girls participated in wrestling in Iowa last season.
Tennis
Three of the top four seeded players lost their opening matches at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan, including top-seeded Aslan Karatsev.
Karatsev, who reached the Australian Open semifinals this year, lost to Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6 (6), 6-4. Third-seeded Dusan Lajovic and fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic also lost.
Ruusuvuori, who reached his first tour semifinal last year at the Astana Open, will next face eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka in the quarterfinals.
Lajovic was eliminated by South Korean opponent Kwon Soon-woo 7-5, 6-4. Kwon will next face seventh-seeded Laslo Djere.
Another seeded player was knocked out when James Duckworth beat Krajinovic 7-6 (2), 6-3 in their second-round match. That sets up an all-Australian quarterfinals match between Duckworth and defending champion John Millman.
Hockey
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel failed his pre-training camp physical and was placed on injured reserve, leaving the two sides no closer to a resolution over how to treat a herniated disk which has sidelined the player for six months.
General manager Kevyn Adams said the player has also been stripped of his captaincy as the Sabres opened camp.
The developments leave Eichel being out for the foreseeable future, with the growing likelihood the face of the franchise has already played his final game with the team which selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft.
In what has become an ever-widening rift, the Sabres have so far failed in their attempts to trade the five-time 20-goal scorer this offseason.
The Sabres and Eichel remain at odds over how to treat the injury he sustained after being checked into the end boards by Casey Cizikas in a game against the New York Islanders in March.
Eichel favors having artificial disk replacement surgery. The Sabres are against him having the procedure because it has never been performed on an NHL player, and prefer him having the disk fused.
Under the NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement reached last year, teams now have the final say on how players can treat injuries. The Sabres could eventually opt to suspend Eichel, which would likely lead to the player filing a grievance through the NHL Players’ Association.
Soccer
The oldest soccer club in Italy is the latest in a growing number of Serie A teams with North American owners.
Genoa, which was founded in 1893, was sold to the private investment firm 777 Partners, the club announced, in a deal reportedly worth $175 million.
The club’s previous owner, Enrico Preziosi, will remain on the club’s board of directors, while CEO Alessandro Zarbano will continue to run the day-to-day operations of the club.
Preziosi had been looking to sell Genoa for some time after 18 years in charge.
The investment was led by Josh Wander and Steve Pasko, the founders of 777 Partners, as well as Juan Arciniegas, who oversees the firm’s sports, media and entertainment investments, and Andres Blazquez, the operating partner who helps manage the company’s soccer investments.