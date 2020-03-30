Briefly: Iowa's Lee named nation's best wrestler
0 comments
Briefly

Briefly: Iowa's Lee named nation's best wrestler

  • 0

Spencer Lee of Iowa has been voted the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestler in the nation.

Lee received 52 of a possible 57 first-place votes, WIN magazine announced Monday. The Hodge is considered the top honor in college wrestling.

Lee was 18-0, won his first Big Ten championship and was named conference wrestler of the year. He outscored opponents 234-18 in the 125-pound weight class. He scored bonus points in all but one match and recorded four first-period pins. In January he outscored five opponents 84-1.

Lee is the third Iowa wrestler to win the award since its inception in 1995, joining Mark Ironside in 1998 and Brent Metcalf in 2008.

College basketball

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers is applying for early entry into the NBA draft.

The school said Livers is not hiring an agent and would work with the Michigan coaching staff during the evaluation and pre-draft processes. Even if a player does use an agent during the evaluation process, he can return to school without losing eligibility if he ends the relationship with the agent.

Livers has started 46 games in three seasons at Michigan. He led the Wolverines in scoring this season at 12.9 points per game, although he was limited to 21 games because of injury problems.

Soccer

The former head of Brazilian soccer was granted compassionate release from a U.S. federal prison on Monday amid the new coronavirus pandemic, his sentence cut short by about eight months.

José Maria Marin was sentenced to four years in prison in August 2018 for his participation in a scheme to accept bribes in exchange for the media and marketing rights to soccer tournaments.

U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen announced her decision one day after Marin’s lawyers filed a sealed emergency motion to reduce his sentence. Marin turns 88 on May 6.

Chen cited “his advanced age, significantly deteriorating health, elevated risk of dire health consequences due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, status as a non-violent offender and service of 80% of his original sentence” as among the reasons for her decision.

Marin was governor of São Paulo from May 1982 to March 1983 and was president of the Brazilian Football Confederation from March 2012 to April 2015. He also served as president of the local organizing committee for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He was arrested in May 2015 while attending a FIFA Congress in Zurich when an indictment handed up a month earlier by a grand jury in Brooklyn federal court was unsealed. Marin was extradited to the U.S. that November, released on bond and lived in a Trump Tower apartment while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors alleged Marin took $6.6 million in bribes, and a jury convicted him in December 2017 of three counts of wire fraud conspiracy, two counts of money laundering conspiracy and one count of racketeering conspiracy, charges related to the Copa America, Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brazil.

Auto racing

NASCAR’s new normal resumed Sunday with another virtual event, the second in an iRacing series thrown together after the coronavirus pandemic stopped nearly all sports.

Timmy Hill won the virtual race at Texas Motor Speedway, where a highlight came when Daniel Suarez was parked by iRacing officials for intentionally trying — but failing — to crash Ty Dillon.

Hill is considered among the top competitors in iRacing, a subscription-based gaming platform. His virtual victory was his 674th in the game.

Fox Sports again used its team of Mike Joy and Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon to call the race, which was aired both on Fox in some markets and nationwide on its cable channel.

The first iRacing event last Sunday drew 903,000 viewers to Fox Sports One and was the most watched esports event in U.S. history, bettering the 770,000 viewers Mortal Combat drew to The CW in 2016. That led Fox to offer affiliates the option to air the Texas virtual race on broadcast.

+3 
Spencer Lee

Lee
+3 
Isaiah Livers.jfif

Livers
+3 
José Maria Marin.jfif

Marin
+3 
Timmy Hill.jfif

Hill
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Coronavirus update: One new case in City of Racine, County total now 6
Local News

Coronavirus update: One new case in City of Racine, County total now 6

A total of 457 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Wisconsin, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm announced Tuesday afternoon, up 41 cases from Monday's total.

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Racine County did not increase and is still at five people. Milwaukee County still has the highest number of cases with 219, followed by Dane County with 72 and Waukesha County with 31. Kenosha County has 13 cases, up from five on Saturday. Walworth County has four confirmed cases. 

No new deaths were reported in Wisconsin so the state total remains at five people. The three most recent deaths all occurred in Milwaukee County. The first two deaths were in Fond du Lac and Ozaukee counties.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin rose from 281 to 381. On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers issued a "Safer at Home" order statewide.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 8,694 total COVID-19 tests had been completed in Wisconsin, with 8,237 coming back negative, according to DHS.

Thirty of Wisconsin's 72 counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

+2
Area officers, deputies to enforce 'Safer at Home' order; focus on crowds, flagrant violations
Local News

Area officers, deputies to enforce 'Safer at Home' order; focus on crowds, flagrant violations

Law enforcement will not be randomly stopping vehicles to ask where they are going, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement is more likely to intervene if there are crowds, flagrant violations or employees being asked to report to work in-person where the business is not supposed to be open or appropriate social distancing precautions are not taking place. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News