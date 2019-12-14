Briefly: Internationals close in on Presidents Cup

Liverpool looked shaky defensively at times but Salah finished off a lightning counterattack to give the host the lead in the 38th minute at Anfield and then made sure of the victory with a cheeky backheel from a tight angle in injury time.

The win widened the gap to closest challenger Leicester even further after Brendan Rodgers’ team was held to a 1-1 home draw by Norwich. The Reds have won 16 of 17 league games so far, with one draw.

Skiing

Sofia Goggia won her first World Cup ski race since walking away uninjured from the incident in her native Italy eight months ago.

At St. Moritz, Switzerland, Goggia won by the smallest margin, just 0.01 second faster than teammate Federica Brignone.

American Mikaela Shiffrin trailed Goggia by 0.13 in third. A sixth podium finish in eight World Cup races so far extended her overall standings lead as she seeks a fourth straight title.

Winter sports

Kaillie Humphries’ first two races for the U.S. could not have turned out better.