Briefly: Internationals close in on Presidents Cup

The International team has the lead going into the final day of the Presidents Cup for the first time in 16 years, and it has a trio of rookies to thank for that.
Marc Leishman and unbeaten rookie Abraham Ancer staged a remarkable rally Saturday afternoon in foursomes in Melbourne, Australia, going from 5 down with eight holes to play to earn a most unlikely halve against Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.
Byeong Hun An and Joaquin Niemann never led in the final match and scratched out another half-point against Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau.
That gave the Internationals a 10-8 lead going into Sunday singles, and a real chance to win the Presidents Cup for only the second time in its 25-year history.
- Brendon Todd and Billy Horschel shot a 6-under 66 in modified alternate shot Saturday for a share of the second round lead an the PGA’s QBE Shootout at Naples, Fla.
Rory Sabbatini-Kevin Tway (67), Harold Varner III-Ryan Palmer (70), Jason Kokrak-J.T. Poston (68) and Charles Howell III-Bubba Watson (66) also were 19 under. Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell (65) were a stroke back. The tournament will close Sunday with a best-ball round.
Soccer
Mo Salah scored twice as Liverpool kept up its relentless Premier League title charge with a 2-0 win over last-place Watford, extending the team’s lead to 10 points.
Liverpool looked shaky defensively at times but Salah finished off a lightning counterattack to give the host the lead in the 38th minute at Anfield and then made sure of the victory with a cheeky backheel from a tight angle in injury time.
The win widened the gap to closest challenger Leicester even further after Brendan Rodgers’ team was held to a 1-1 home draw by Norwich. The Reds have won 16 of 17 league games so far, with one draw.
Skiing
Sofia Goggia won her first World Cup ski race since walking away uninjured from the incident in her native Italy eight months ago.
At St. Moritz, Switzerland, Goggia won by the smallest margin, just 0.01 second faster than teammate Federica Brignone.
American Mikaela Shiffrin trailed Goggia by 0.13 in third. A sixth podium finish in eight World Cup races so far extended her overall standings lead as she seeks a fourth straight title.
Winter sports
Kaillie Humphries’ first two races for the U.S. could not have turned out better.
Humphries improved to 2-for-2 on the young season, winning another women’s bobsled World Cup race at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid. The former top Canadian driver who joined the U.S. program earlier this year teamed with Lauren Gibbs to finish two runs in 1 minute, 54.03 seconds.
Germany’s Kim Kalicki drove to the silver medal in 1:54.18, or 0.15 seconds behind Humphries. Canada got the bronze, with Christine De Bruin getting her sled across the line in 1:54.25. Brittany Reinbolt was the next-best U.S. finisher after Humphries, teaming with Sylvia Hoffman to place eighth in 1:55.28.
Figure skating
Olympic champion Alina Zagitova is skipping the rest of this season to find her motivation again.
That means that the 17-year-old Russian won’t defend her world title in the spring. She hasn’t set a date for her return to competition.
Zagitova told Russian state TV that she has struggled to motivate herself ever since winning the Olympic title in 2018.