Dominic Thiem outlasted Milos Raonic 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 6-4 on Saturday to reach the BNP Paribas Open final after Roger Federer advanced when Rafael Nadal withdrew because of a knee injury.
A somber Nadal announced his withdrawal a couple hours before he was scheduled to take the court at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
The Spaniard's right knee flared up in the second set of his 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) victory over Karen Khachanov on Friday in the quarterfinals. He twice called for a trainer, who applied tape just below Nadal's knee. It was obvious that Nadal's movement was hampered.
Nadal said he won't play again until the Monte-Carlo Masters on clay in mid-April.
Baseball
BREWERS (SS) 5, ROCKIES 4: Mike Moustakas hit his third home run and a double for Milwaukee's split squad. Jhoulys Chacin made his fourth start, going 5⅓ innings and allowing three runs.
ROYALS (SS) 6, BREWERS (SS) 2: Jesus Aguilar had a two-run single for Milwaukee's split squad. Yasmani Grandal had a double and single.
CUBS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 1: Anthony Rizzo doubled and drove in two runs for Chicago. David Bote had a solo home run and RBI single. Kyle Hendricks made his fourth start, pitching 3⅓3 innings and yielding one run.
DODGERS 2, WHITE SOX 0: Ivan Nova made his third start for Chicago, pitching 4⅓ innings and giving up two runs.
Football
Johnny Manziel has been signed by the Alliance of American Football and will join the Memphis Express.
The quarterback's rights belonged to San Antonio of the spring league, but that team declined to sign him and Manziel then was free to join any of the other seven clubs.
The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at Texas A&M had his contract with the CFL terminated this offseason. The Canadian league said he violated his agreement with it, but has offered no specifics.
• The Oakland Raiders have released offensive lineman Donald Penn.
The 35-year-old Penn made two Pro Bowls in five seasons with Oakland and was one of the team's leaders on offense. But he dealt with injuries the past two seasons and became expendable with the addition this week of Trent Brown.
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin went faster in her second World Cup slalom run and higher in the World Cup all-time lists by being stronger than Wendy Holdener to win an intense duel.
Shiffrin's 40th career victory in World Cup slaloms tied her with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's record for wins in the discipline.
Shiffrin had trailed 0.28 seconds behind first-run leader Holdener and won by just 0.07 after both racers visibly pushed their limits slicing through the gates.
Shiffrin, the 2014 Sochi Olympics gold medalist, earned 100 race points to lift her season-long total in the slalom standings to a remarkable 1,160 — more than every woman skier's total over all disciplines, except for overall standings runner-up Petra Vlhova.
Soccer
It was like old times at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.
Zinedine Zidane was back on the bench, and Real Madrid was winning again.
The demanding Madrid crowd could finally rejoice as Zidane brought the old guard back and began his second stint as coach with a 2-0 win against relegation-threatened Celta Vigo in the Spanish league.
Francisco "Isco" Alarcon, who had been sidelined by former coach Santiago Solari, and Gareth Bale, a reserve before Zidane's return, scored to help Madrid end its four-game losing streak at home and recover some pride.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.