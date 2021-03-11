Briefly: Ingram reportedly signs with Texans

Running back Mark Ingram has agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement hadn't been announced.
The addition of Ingram gives Houston's running game a much-needed boost after the Texans averaged the second-fewest yards rushing a game last season that included a weak year from David Johnson.
Ingram, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2009, spent the last two seasons with the Ravens. The 31-year-old Ingram ran for 1,018 yards in 2019 but managed just 299 yards rushing last season when he missed five games with an ankle injury and slipped to third-string.
Ingram was the 28th overall pick by New Orleans in the 2011 draft and spent his first eight seasons with the Saints. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2016 and 2017, capped by a career-high 1,124 yards rushing in 2017.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Ingram has 7,324 yards rushing with 62 TDs in his career.
Tennis
Garbiñe Muguruza rallied from a set and a break down to beat Aryna Sabalenka for the second week in a row and reach the semifinals of the Dubai Championships.
Muguruza was broken in the opening game of the second set before turning the match around to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. She has reached back-to-back semifinals, having lost to Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open final last week.
Muguruza faces Elise Mertens in the semifinals after the 10th-seeded Belgian saved three match points to beat Jessica Pegula 5-7, 7-5, 6-0. Pegula served for the match at 5-3 in the second set and had the match points on Mertens' serve in the next game. Mertens won the last 11 games.
Jil Teichmann won 6-3, 6-3 against 16-year-old American Coco Gauff to set up a semifinal with doubles specialist Barbora Krejcikova.
• Roger Federer failed to convert a match point before losing 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Qatar Open quarterfinals, his second match back on tour after a 13-month injury layoff.
Basilashvili saved a match point at 5-4 in the deciding set and then broke Federer's serve in the next game.
The 39-year-old Federer was playing in his first tournament since the 2020 Australian Open following knee surgery.
Basilashvili has now won three consecutive tour matches for the first time since 2019. His semifinal opponent will be Taylor Fritz after the American upset fourth-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.
Russia's Andrey Rublev benefited from a first-round bye, before Richard Gasquet withdrew ahead of their second-round match. Marton Fucsovics then withdrew from their quarterfinal Thursday with a lower back injury.
Rublev will face either top-seeded Dominic Thiem or fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in Saturday's final.
Cycling
Julian Alaphilippe sprinted to victory on the uphill finish of the second stage of the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race in Italy, and Belgian rider Wout van Aert remained in the overall lead.
Alaphilippe, a French cyclist for Deceuninck-Quick-Step, caught a fading João Almeida in sight of the line and had time to raise his arms above his head as he crossed just ahead of Mathieu Van Der Poel and Van Aert in a bunch sprint.
Van Aert has a four-second lead over Alaphilippe. Van Der Poel is third in the standings, eight seconds behind.
Iditarod
A veteran Iditarod musher was removed from the race after he tested positive for the coronavirus, organizers said.
Gunnar Johnson, 52, of Duluth, Minnesota, was withdrawn from the event at the McGrath, Alaska, checkpoint, the organizers said in a news release.
Johnson, the former city attorney of Duluth who was participating in his third Iditarod, did not come into close contact with race personnel or community members, and he did not enter any buildings or community spaces in McGrath, the organizers said.