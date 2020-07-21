Briefly: Indy 500 attendance limited further

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Attendance will be limited to 25% capacity for the Indianapolis 500 and spectators will be required to wear face coverings at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Indianapolis Motor Speedway can hold approximately 350,000 fans in the grandstands, suites and infield, but officials said last month only 50% capacity would be admitted for the rescheduled Aug. 23 race. The number was adjusted Tuesday.

Tickets will not be sold after Friday and IMS has a 95-page plan on guidelines and health protocols it will release later this week. Among the precautions the speedway will take is reassigning seats for social distancing, distributing hand sanitizer and administering temperature checks at entry and limiting options from concession stands to mostly prepackaged foods to eliminate lines.

Mark Miles, President and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., said the speedway has offered credits to anyone who has purchased tickets but no longer wants to attend the race. IMS is also encouraging fans over 65 to skip the race, will limit attendance in the infield and reduce suite seating.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the largest outdoor sporting venue in the world and the original plan would have permitted roughly 175,000 spectators for the race originally scheduled to run Memorial Day weekend.