Briefly: Indy 500 attendance limited further

Attendance will be limited to 25% capacity for the Indianapolis 500 and spectators will be required to wear face coverings at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
Indianapolis Motor Speedway can hold approximately 350,000 fans in the grandstands, suites and infield, but officials said last month only 50% capacity would be admitted for the rescheduled Aug. 23 race. The number was adjusted Tuesday.
Tickets will not be sold after Friday and IMS has a 95-page plan on guidelines and health protocols it will release later this week. Among the precautions the speedway will take is reassigning seats for social distancing, distributing hand sanitizer and administering temperature checks at entry and limiting options from concession stands to mostly prepackaged foods to eliminate lines.
Mark Miles, President and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., said the speedway has offered credits to anyone who has purchased tickets but no longer wants to attend the race. IMS is also encouraging fans over 65 to skip the race, will limit attendance in the infield and reduce suite seating.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the largest outdoor sporting venue in the world and the original plan would have permitted roughly 175,000 spectators for the race originally scheduled to run Memorial Day weekend.
Now roughly 87,500 fans can attend, which would still make the Indy 500 the largest sporting event since the pandemic began in March.
Track & field
President Donald Trump is awarding the nation’s highest civilian honor to Jim Ryun, a former Kansas congressman who was the first high school runner to clock a mile in under 4 minutes. Trump is scheduled to honor the three-time Olympian with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Friday.
The Wichita native entered the record books in 1964 at age 17 by becoming the first high school runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile with a time of 3 minutes, 59 seconds.
Ryun, now 73, went on to compete in three Olympic Games, winning a silver medal in 1968 in Mexico City. He later served 10 years in the U.S. House of Representatives.
College basketball
West Coast Conference player of the year Filip Petrusev said that he will pursue a professional career and not return for his final two years at Gonzaga, citing uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the upcoming college basketball season.
Petrusev tweeted that while his goal is to play in the NBA, he has signed with Mega Bemax of Serbia.
Petrusev averaged a team-high 17.8 points per game, which ranked third in the West Coast Conference last season. The native of Belgrade, Serbia, reached double-digit scoring in all but two games.
Tennis
The hard-court tournament in the nation’s capital that was supposed to mark the official return of men’s professional tennis amid the pandemic was scrapped Tuesday — but the group in charge of the U.S. Open immediately said the tuneup’s cancellation “in no way impacts” its Grand Slam event.
The Citi Open, scheduled to start with Aug. 13 qualifying, was called off because of what tournament manager Mark Ein said are “too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restrictions as well as troubling health and safety trends.”
The number of coronavirus cases has been spiking in spots throughout the United States. The men’s and women’s pro tours both have been suspended since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak and have been eyeing a return to action next month.
Obituary
Mike Slemen, a former England rugby player who was part of the Grand Slam-winning team of 1980 and also toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions that year, has died. He was 69.
Slemen played 31 times for England, with his last international match coming in 1984 — making him the country’s most-capped winger at the time. He retired in 1986.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!