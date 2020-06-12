Briefly: In Florida, college athletes can cash in

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed into law a bill that will allow college athletes in the state to earn money from endorsement deals.
The law won’t go into effect until July 2021. By then, both the NCAA and Congress could have rules or legislation in place to lift restrictions on college athletes being paid for the use of their names, images and likenesses.
Florida is the third state, joining California and Colorado, to pass an NIL law targeting current NCAA rules that restrict college athlete compensation.
Florida’s law increases the urgency for the NCAA to act because it goes into effect 18 months earlier than California’s and Colorado’s. About two dozen more states are working on similar legislation.
Soccer
Christian Streich, the longest serving coach in the Bundesliga, is staying in charge of Freiburg after extending his contract yet again.
Streich, who celebrated his 55th birthday on Thursday, has been in charge of the modest club from southwest Germany since December 2011, coaching it through 316 competitive games. He will celebrate his 250th Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg on Saturday.
As customary, the club did not give details on the length of the new deal, which also includes Streich’s five assistant coaches. He previous extended his contract in 2019.
Horse racing
Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen became the all-time leading trainer at Churchill Downs on Friday, saddling Drop Dead Gorgeous to a win in the first race for his 738th victory beneath the Twin Spires.
Asmussen overtook Louisville native Dale Romans, who held the record since Nov. 12, 2017, when he surpassed Hall of Famer Bill Mott, who was the historic track’s leading trainer for over 31 years.
Asmussen quickly added to his total, winning the second race with Hulen.
The 54-year-old from Gettsyburg, North Dakota, comes from a racing family. His older brother, Cash, was a champion jockey in France, his mother was a trainer and his father was a jockey and trainer.
Asmussen took out his trainer’s license in 1986 and saddled his first winner that year at age 20. He first brought horses to Churchill Downs in 1996. He has won 22 training titles at the track.
Auto racing
Formula One races in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have been canceled because of issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic.
The sport’s governing body said it still hopes to deliver up to 18 races in the rearranged 2020 season, with the first eight already confirmed starting with a double-header in Austria in early July.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was due to be rescheduled after the postponement of its original race date on June 7, while the Singapore Grand Prix was scheduled for Sept. 20.
The Japanese Grand Prix, scheduled for Oct. 11, was canceled because of ongoing travel restrictions during the pandemic.
Track & field
Asian champion runner Gomathi Marimuthu was banned for four years for doping and stripped of her 800-meter title.
The Athletics Integrity Unit said the 31-year-old Indian runner will be banned until May 2023 and disqualified from all races in a two-month period last year.
