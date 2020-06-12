Briefly: In Florida, college athletes can cash in

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed into law a bill that will allow college athletes in the state to earn money from endorsement deals.

The law won’t go into effect until July 2021. By then, both the NCAA and Congress could have rules or legislation in place to lift restrictions on college athletes being paid for the use of their names, images and likenesses.

Florida is the third state, joining California and Colorado, to pass an NIL law targeting current NCAA rules that restrict college athlete compensation.

Florida’s law increases the urgency for the NCAA to act because it goes into effect 18 months earlier than California’s and Colorado’s. About two dozen more states are working on similar legislation.

Soccer

Christian Streich, the longest serving coach in the Bundesliga, is staying in charge of Freiburg after extending his contract yet again.

Streich, who celebrated his 55th birthday on Thursday, has been in charge of the modest club from southwest Germany since December 2011, coaching it through 316 competitive games. He will celebrate his 250th Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg on Saturday.