On days at the Tour de France when the top racers decide to take it easy, that's the signal for other riders not chasing the overall title to seize the opportunity to shine.
On Sunday, Daryl Impey was that man.
Profiting from what amounted to a go-slow among top contenders on Stage 9, who decided to chill on the hilly trek across the Massif Central mountains, Impey made sure that he was in the breakaway group of riders who scooted away after the start in Saint-Etienne. He then beat Belgian rider Tiesj Benoot in a two-man sprint at the finish in the agricultural town of Brioude.
Favorites for the Tour title in Paris on July 28 cruised into Brioude more than 16 minutes later, so casually that some chatted and drank from water bottles. French rider Julian Alaphilippe, who'd been cheered on by roadside fans celebrating France's Bastille Day holiday, kept the race lead and there were no changes of note in the positions of other top contenders, including defending champion Geraint Thomas. He is still fifth overall, 72 seconds behind Alaphilippe.
After a harrowing and exhausting Stage 8, and with tough climbs to come in the Pyrenees and, later, in the Alps, top contenders took a breather on the 106-mile stage of undulating hills peppered with three climbs of note.
Impey is only the second South African stage winner at the Tour — Robert Hunter also won a stage in 2007.
Soccer
Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, is now supporting its members' fight for equal pay.
The company, which supports U.S. soccer through its Secret deodorant brand, says it will donate $529,000 — $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team that won the World Cup earlier this month — to help close the pay gap. The sponsor took out a full-page ad printed in The New York Times on Sunday urging the U.S. Soccer Federation to "be on the right side of history."
In March, 28 members of the USWNT sued the US Soccer Federation for alleged gender discrimination. The suit claims the federation pays the women less than members of the men's national team.
• France forward Antoine Griezmann signed a five-year contract to complete his move to Barcelona from rival club Atletico Madrid.
Griezmann and Barcelona club president Josep Bartomeu signed the deal before the player's official presentation at Camp Nou in his new No. 17 blue-and-burgundy shirt.
The 28-year-old Griezmann helped France to win the World Cup last year. In five seasons with Atletico, he won the Europa League and reached a Champions League final.
He will now join an already world-class attack led by Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.
Cricket
England won the Cricket World Cup for the first time in extraordinary circumstances, beating New Zealand by a tiebreaker of boundaries scored after the match was tied after regulation play and then the first Super Over in the tournament's history.
Martin Guptill needed to score two off the final ball of the Super Over but was run out by England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler as the New Zealand batsman scrambled back for the second.
Both teams scored 241 after the regulation 50 overs per side, with England scoring 14 off the last over — including a six made up of two runs followed by an accidental four deflected off the bat of the diving Ben Stokes — to tie New Zealand's 241-8.
The teams then scored 15 runs each in the Super Over, but England won courtesy of scoring more boundaries in regulation play.
