Briefly: Idle Badgers stay at No. 18 in poll

After a week off, the University of Wisconsin football team kept the No. 18 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Badgers are set for a marquee nonconference matchup against No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The Badgers (1-1) are one of six Big Ten Conference teams ranked in the poll: No. 5 Iowa, No. 6 Penn State, No. 10 Ohio State, No. 19 Michigan and No. 20 Michigan State.
Defending national champion Alabama remained an overwhelming No. 1 after holding on to beat Florida 31-29, Alabama’s closest margin of victory during its current 17-game winning streak. The Tide received 59 of 62 first-place votes.
No. 2 Georgia, which had no problem with South Carolina, received the other three first-place votes in the AP Top 25.
No. 3 Oregon moved up a spot and No. 4 Oklahoma slipped one after a close victory over Nebraska.
NFL
With a vault and a jump pass, and all the confidence from his coach and teammates he could ask for, Lamar Jackson finally beat Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.
Using his legs to rush for 107 yards and scoring twice, including flipping into the end zone for the winning score, Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Chiefs 36-35 Sunday night.
Jackson was 0-3 against the Chiefs, and he needed all of his multiple skills to break through to hand Mahomes his first loss in September after 11 victories. The matchup of NFL MVPs — Mahomes in 2018, Jackson the next year — was a wild affair from the start.
And the Ravens needed a fumble by Clyde Edwards-Helaire as Kansas City was marching into field goal range to clinch it.
With Jackson leading the Ravens’ 251 yards rushing and throwing for 239 and a score, Baltimore ensured that all four AFC North teams would have 1-1 records. Kansas City, which allowed 481 yards and gained 405, also is 1-1 in the rugged AFC West.
Hockey
Longtime New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac has retired.
Zajac signed a one-day contract with the Devils on Monday so he could retire as a member of the organization where he spent all but 27 games of his 15-year career.
The 36-year-old Zajac plans to remain with the Devils in a player development and consulting role. He also will help to develop the club’s youth hockey initiatives.
The 20th player taken in the 2004 draft, Zajac played in 1,037 career regular-season games and had 203 goals and 349 assists. He served as an assistant captain in seven of his last eight seasons.
Cycling
Eight years after her first world championship title, Ellen van Dijk powered her way to a second gold medal in the women’s time trial on Monday.
Taking advantage of a flat course through the Flanders region of Belgium, the 34-year-old Dutch rider kept the pedals of her bike churning in a perfectly paced cadence to beat her closest rival Marlen Reusser of Switzerland by 10.29 seconds at the road cycling world championships.
While van Dijk was able to keep a fast tempo over the 30.3-kilometer course, Reusser ran out of gas near the end and had to be content with a runner-up finish on the day she turned 30. She also claimed silver last year and was runner-up at the Olympic Games this summer.
Reusser led at both intermediate checks but faded over the last 10 kilometers.
Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten, another Dutch rider, was third, more than 24 seconds off the pace. Aged 46, two-time world champion Amber Neben of the United States finished fourth, just weeks after suffering fractures in her pelvis during a training ride.
Auto racing
The new faces of IndyCar dominated at Laguna Seca in California, where Colton Herta won the race, Alex Palou moved an easy Sunday drive away from the championship and Romain Grosjean was treated like a rock star.
Herta routed the field — and ran over “either a squirrel or bunny” while doing so — as he won from the pole Sunday, same as he did in 2019 when IndyCar last raced the sprawling permanent road course.
Laguna Seca was site of Herta’s fifth career victory in three seasons, which moved him one past his dad’s tally. Bryan Herta won four races spanning 13 seasons and was masterful at Laguna Seca, where he won back-to-back in 1998 and 1999 and had a career average finish of seventh.
Palou, meanwhile, drove a smooth and steady race for a second-place finish to widen his lead in the IndyCar standings from 25 points to 35 points over Pato O’Ward headed into next week’s finale. The 24-year-old Spaniard needed the breathing room because he’s never before seen the street course in Long Beach where the title will be decided.
Palou must only finish 11th next Sunday to win the title in his second IndyCar season.