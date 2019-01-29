University of Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is participating in winter conditioning workouts, a UW official confirmed Tuesday.
Bucky's 5th Quarter first reported the news, which comes after Hornibrook's long-term future became uncertain due to a recurring head injury he suffered from throughout the second half of last season.
Hornibrook missed four games and half of another due to the head injury and was cleared on two separate occasions before concussion symptoms later returned. UW coach Paul Chryst said in December that Hornibrook saw a specialist in Michigan during the season and that it was too early at that point to discuss Hornibrook's long-term future.
A three-year starter, Hornibrook enters his senior season as the Badgers' most experienced player at the position, but his uneven play in 2018 may lead UW to hold an open quarterback competition this offseason – one that could include junior Jack Coan, true freshman Graham Mertz or others.
Hornibrook completed 59.5 percent of his passes last season for 1,532 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In five games, Coan completed 60.2 percent with 515 yards, five touchdowns and three picks.
Baseball
The Arizona Diamondbacks have given manager Torey Lovullo a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season.
Lovullo, 53, was a coach for manager John Farrell in Toronto and Boston, then was hired as Arizona's manager in October 2016.
He was voted NL Manager of the Year in his first season after the Diamondbacks went 93-69. Arizona beat Colorado in the NL wild card game, then was swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series.
Arizona dipped to 82-80 last year and failed to make the playoffs.
Lovullo has a .540 winning percentage in two seasons.
Skiing
Marcel Hirscher dominated a men's World Cup night slalom for his 10th win of the season.
The seven-time overall champion from Austria built a lead of nearly a second in the opening run and also posted the fastest time in the second to win by a massive 1.21 seconds ahead of Alexis Pinturault of France at Schladming, Austria.
Daniel Yule of Switzerland was 1.60 behind in third, while the rest of the field trailed by at least 2.25 seconds.
Clement Noel of France, who won the last two slaloms in Wengen and Kitzbuehel, straddled a gate early in his opening run and failed to finish.
Soccer
Amid shoes being thrown in insult, Qatar won its politically charged match against host United Arab Emirates 4-0 at Abu Dhabi and advanced to the Asian Cup final.
The Qataris, who will host the World Cup in 2022, have won all six of their matches and have yet to concede a goal — the first country to do that at the continental soccer championship. Qatar will face four-time champion Japan on Friday in the final.
UFC
Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was fined $500,000 and suspended for nine months for a brawl inside and outside the octagon after his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 229. McGregor was fined $50,000 and suspended for six months.
Nurmagomedov climbed over the cage and scuffled with a fighter in McGregor's corner after McGregor (21-4) tapped out during a chokehold by Nurmagomedov (27-0) in the fourth round of UFC 229.
Nurmagomedov's suspension can be reduced by three months if he participates with Las Vegas police in an anti-bullying public service announcement.
