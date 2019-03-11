The University of Wisconsin’s three-year starter at quarterback appears to have found a new home for his final season of eligibility.
Alex Hornibrook reportedly committed to Florida State following a visit this weekend, as first stated by the Tallahassee Democrat. He plans on graduating from the UW School of Business in May and will be able to play for the Seminoles immediately.
The Badgers announced Feb. 27 that Hornibrook, who compiled a 26-6 record in his three years as their starting quarterback, intended to leave the program.
Per the Tallahassee Democrat, Florida State currently has just one scholarship quarterback on its roster, sophomore James Blackman, who’s eligible to play in 2019, although the Seminoles applied for a waiver that would allow Louisville transfer Jordan Travis to play right away.
Hornibrook finished his career in the top five all-time at UW for passing yards (5,438), touchdown passes (47), completion percentage (60.5) and pass efficiency (138.1).
He struggled for the majority of the 2018 season, however, while also dealing with head and back injuries. In nine games last year, he completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,532 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw threw his first bullpen session since Feb. 20, an all-fastball session of 20 pitches.
The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been slowed by left shoulder discomfort.
Los Angeles is not sure whether Kershaw will be available for its March 28 opener against Arizona. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Kershaw showed command and “the feel for what he was doing with the ball was very Kershaw-esque.”
BREWERS 8, WHITE SOX 5: National League MVP Christian Yelich singled twice, raising his average to .450, and scored on Ryan Braun’s first spring home run for Milwaukee. Jhoulys Chacin made his third start, pitching 4⅔ shutout innings and allowing one hit, one walk and striking out three.
Ivan Nova was roughed up in his second start for Chicago, giving up six runs and nine hits in 3⅓ innings.
Soccer
Real Madrid picked one of its most successful figures to try to end one of its worst crises.
Zinedine Zidane is returning to coach Madrid, the club he led to three straight Champions League titles before quitting while on top nine months ago.
Madrid announced that Zidane accepted an offer to replace Santiago Solari and signed a contract until June 2022 to try to get the club back on track after a disastrous season.
The coaching change came less than a week after two losses to Barcelona and another to Ajax — results that eliminated the club from the Champions League and the Copa del Rey and virtually ended its hopes of winning the Spanish league.
Idiatarod
Musher Nicolas Petit lost a huge lead in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race when his dog team refused to keep going after he yelled at one of the animals.
A dog named Joey had been fighting with another dog on the team and jumped it during a break on the way to the Bering Sea checkpoint of Koyuk.
Pete Kaiser of Alaska was the first musher into Koyuk, followed about an hour later by defending champion Joar Ulsom of Norway. The checkpoint is 827 miles into the 1,000-mile race across Alaska.
