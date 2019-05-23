Charlotte native William Byron became the youngest driver ever to capture the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 in Concord, N.C.
The 21-year-old Byron, who grew up a short drive from Charlotte Motor Speedway, turned a lap of 183.424 mph in his No. 24 Chevrolet on Thursday night to start out front Sunday in NASCAR's longest race.
Aric Almirola will start alongside Byron on the front row in his No. 10 Ford. It is one of six Fords starting in the top 10.
Byron called it a "dream come true" having attended so many events at this track as a youth.
Byron has six top 10 finishes in 49 career Cup Series starts, but is still looking for his first win. He's hoping to follow in the footsteps of Kyle Busch, who won the Coca-Cola 600 last year starting from the pole.
Football
Tom Herman's Texas Longhorns won 10 games for the first time in a decade. Now the school is giving him a guaranteed contract extension worth an extra $13 million.
University of Texas System regents approved a two-year extension that runs through the 2023 season. The last two years are will pay Herman $6.5 million in 2022 and $6.75 million in 2023.
Herman, 43, took over Texas in late 2016 after three straight losing seasons under Charlie Strong. After a 7-6 finish in 2017, Texas went 10-4 in 2018 and played in the Big 12 championship game. A win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl gave the program 10 wins for the first time since the 2009 season when the Longhorns played for the national championship.
• The NFL suspended Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Redmond for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Redmond is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games before sitting out the first month of the regular-season schedule.
Redmond started 15 games last season, his second in the NFL, at right guard. He played in five games, with no starts, the previous year.
• The Browns will get to show Gerald McCoy how far they've come.
The free-agent defensive tackle, released earlier this week by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will visit Cleveland on Friday. General manager John Dorsey said the meeting will be an opportunity for both sides to see if they want a future together.
A six-time Pro Bowler, McCoy was let go after the Bucs couldn't find a trade partner willing to take on his $13 million salary. They agreed to terms with Ndamukong Suh to take his spot.
Several other teams have expressed interest in McCoy, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 draft. The 31-year-old had a down year — by his standards — in 2018, but Dorsey believes McCoy isn't close to being finished.
Hockey
Damon Severson and Mark Stone helped Canada escape to the world hockey championship semifinals while the United States and defending champion Sweden dropped out.
Canada beat Switzerland 3-2 in overtime in Slovakia. Severson tied it with 0.4 seconds left on a goal confirmed by video review. Stone ended it at 5:07 of the 3-on-3 overtime off a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois.
The tying goal came with goalie Matt Murray off an extra attacker. Severson's shot from the point dribbled over the goal line after it hit goalie Leonardo Genoni's pad and blocker. Stone had a goal and an assist in regulation. Nico Hischier and Sven Andrighetto scored for Switzerland.
In the semifinals Saturday, Canada will face the Czech Republic, and Russia will play Finland.
• Less than a year after losing John Tavares, the New York Islanders re-signed star center Brock Nelson before he could even test free agency.
Nelson agreed to terms on a $36 million, six-year contract through the 2024-25 season. Nelson scored 25 goals and set career highs with 28 assists and 53 points last season to help the Islanders make the playoffs.
