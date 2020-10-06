Briefly: Holiday voted NBA's best teammate

Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans was announced Tuesday as the winner of the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award.
NBA players choose the winner from a field of 12 finalists. Holiday received 53 of 267 first-place votes to win over Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris (48 first-place votes), Milwaukee’s Kyle Korver (26 first-place votes) and Miami’s Udonis Haslem (20 first-place votes).
Holiday announced in July that he would donate about $5 million in salary -- what he earned after the NBA season restarted -- to start a social justice fund with his wife, Lauren, a former soccer player for the U.S. Women’s National Team.
The award is named for Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes, both members of the Basketball Hall of Fame who were forever linked by what happened in the final game of the 1957-58 regular season, when Stokes suffered a brain injury.
Hockey
The Minnesota Wild traded goalie Devan Dubnyk and forward Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks in two separate deals, continuing their makeover under general manager Bill Guerin.
For Donato, the Wild received a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. The Sharks parted with their fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft for Dubnyk and also received Minnesota's 2022 seventh-rounder in return.
The 34-year-old Dubnyk was surpassed by Alex Stalock on the depth chart this season, after taking more than a month off from mid-November to mid-December to support his wife as she dealt with a medical condition. Dubnyk finished with a 3.35 goals-against average that was the third-worst of his career, and his .890 save percentage was his lowest in 10 years.
Dubnyk, who won a career-high 40 games for the Wild in 2016-17, led NHL goaltenders in games played (363) over his six-year run with Minnesota. He also had the third-best GAA (2.41) during that span.
Cycling
French rider Arnaud Démare won the first mass sprint of this year's Giro d'Italia in a three-way photo finish, and Portuguese rider João Almeida added a couple of seconds to his overall lead in the fourth stage.
Démare finished just ahead of Peter Sagan and Davide Ballerini.
Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France champion, withdrew from the race before the stage after fracturing his pelvis in a fall on Monday. Thomas crashed in the neutral stage before Stage 3 began after getting a water bottle caught in his front wheel.
The Giro was rescheduled from its usual May slot because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race ends on Oct. 25 with an individual time trial in Milan.
Soccer
Switzerland and Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for COVID-19, the Swiss soccer federation said.
Shaqiri was in isolation and soccer officials were consulting with health authorities in Switzerland about his case, the federation said.
Shaqiri joins Liverpool teammates Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane in testing positive for the coronavirus this season.
It was unclear if Switzerland players who have been in contact with Shaqiri will go into quarantine. The team hosts Croatia on Wednesday in a friendly at St. Gallen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!