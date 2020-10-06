Briefly: Holiday voted NBA's best teammate

The 34-year-old Dubnyk was surpassed by Alex Stalock on the depth chart this season, after taking more than a month off from mid-November to mid-December to support his wife as she dealt with a medical condition. Dubnyk finished with a 3.35 goals-against average that was the third-worst of his career, and his .890 save percentage was his lowest in 10 years.

Dubnyk, who won a career-high 40 games for the Wild in 2016-17, led NHL goaltenders in games played (363) over his six-year run with Minnesota. He also had the third-best GAA (2.41) during that span.

Cycling

French rider Arnaud Démare won the first mass sprint of this year's Giro d'Italia in a three-way photo finish, and Portuguese rider João Almeida added a couple of seconds to his overall lead in the fourth stage.

Démare finished just ahead of Peter Sagan and Davide Ballerini.

Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France champion, withdrew from the race before the stage after fracturing his pelvis in a fall on Monday. Thomas crashed in the neutral stage before Stage 3 began after getting a water bottle caught in his front wheel.

The Giro was rescheduled from its usual May slot because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race ends on Oct. 25 with an individual time trial in Milan.