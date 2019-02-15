Austin Hill blocked his way to his first career NASCAR Truck Series victory in a crash-marred season-opener Friday night at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla.
With only nine of the 32 trucks still running in the second overtime, Hill had to block Grant Enfinger for most of the final lap. He needed a last big, bold maneuver to hold off Enfinger as they rushed toward the checkered flag.
Hill won for Hattori Racing and solidified the team’s decision to release reigning series champion Brett Moffitt a month after Moffitt won the title.
College basketball
Tiana England scored 20 points and St. John’s rallied from a double-digit deficit to upset No. 8 Marquette 81-74 for the Red Storm’s first victory over a top 10 team in nearly seven years.
The Red Storm (13-12, 6-8 Big East) were down 14 in the second quarter and eight at the half before pulling off the shocking win that ended a 12-game winning streak for the Golden Eagles (21-4, 12-1).
Erika Davenport had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead Marquette while Amani Wilborn added a season-high 22 points to lead Marquette.
Football
With a public hearing looming and the threat of owners and league officials facing depositions, the NFL settled collusion cases brought by Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid.
The league, about to celebrate its 100th season, faced criticism from all sides thanks to the protest movement started by Kaepernick. Many Kaepernick supporters wanted to see him back on the field, while other fans said they wouldn’t watch if the league allowed players to protest during the national anthem.
The league and Kaepernick’s lawyer sent out statements saying that “the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances” and that a confidentiality agreement would prevent either side from commenting further.
Golf
Justin Thomas put together enough birdies in a cold rain at Riviera to reach 10-under par and share the lead with Adam Scott when the second round of the Genesis Open was halted by darkness.
Thomas, who opened with a 66 earlier Friday morning, went eight consecutive holes without a par — six birdies, two bogeys — when he ended his day with a two-putt par on his 12th hole of the round at No. 3.
J.B. Holmes, who made a hole-in-one when he opened with a 63 for a one-shot lead after the first round, was at 9 under through nine holes.
CHAMPIONS: Playing partners Sandy Lyle and Stephen Ames matched the course record at 8-under 63 to share the first-round lead at the Chubb Classic in Naples, Fla.
Lyle topped a leaderboard for the first time in 155 career starts on the 50-and-over tour. The 61-year-old Scot won the 1985 British Open and 1988 Masters.
Ames had a hole-in-one with a 9-iron on the 141-yard 12th hole at The Classics at Lely Resort. He won the 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Classic for his lone senior title.
Jay Haas, at 65 years old, bettered his age for the first time on the tour with a 64. Dudley Hart, Glen Day, Ken Tanigawa, Dan Olsenand Kent Jones shot 65. Edgerton native Steve Stricker opened with a 67.
Baseball
Right-hander Luis Severino avoided an arbitration hearing with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $40 million, four-year contract.
Severino has a 41-25 career record with a 3.51 ERA and falls two days of service time short of having been eligible for free agency after 2021.
