Briefly: Herro plays hero for Heat in victory

The Stars' best players were quiet once again or made big mistakes to contribute to the loss.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal will begin his bid for a record-extending 13th French Open title against Egor Gerasimov in the first round, while Serena Williams starts her attempt for a record-equaling 24th major against Kristie Ahn in all-American matchup.

The 34-year-old Nadal, who is seeded second and has never faced the 83rd-ranked Belarusian, is aiming to equal the absent Roger Federer's men's record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

The sixth-seeded Williams, who turns 39 on Saturday, fell short in her bid to equal Margaret Court's record at the U.S. Open, losing to Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals. Williams has won the French Open three times, the first in 2002 and the last in 2015.

Thursday's draw at Roland Garros also pitted top-ranked Novak Djokovic against No. 80 Mikael Ymer of Sweden in their first career meeting. Djokovic is trying again for an 18th major title.

Olympics

Two-time Olympic biathlon champion Olga Zaitseva lost her appeal against disqualification from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for her part in Russia’s state-backed doping program.