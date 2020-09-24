Briefly: Herro plays hero for Heat in victory

Tyler Herro scored a Miami Heat rookie-record 37 points and Miami beat the Boston Celtics 112-109 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Goran Dragic added 22 and Bam Adebayo — dealing with a bit of shoulder soreness — had 20 points and 12 rebounds to help the Heat take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
They can close it out Friday night in Game 5.
Jayson Tatum scored all 28 of his points in the second half for the Celtics. They erased a double-digit deficit to take a one-point lead in the fourth — then saw the Heat run away again. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points, Kemba Walker added 20, Gordon Hayward had 14 and Marcus Smart finished with 10 points and 11 assists.
Hockey
The Tampa Bay Lightning blew the Dallas Stars out of an empty arena with a 5-2 rout in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night to take the lead in the series.
Steve Stamkos made the most of limited ice time, scoring a vintage goal going around Esa Lindell and sniping a shot past Anton Khudobin. Defenseman Victor Hedman, who fed the puck to Stamkos, lost track of it until he saw it in the back of the net.
Nikita Kucherov, Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat all scored for Tampa Bay.
The Stars' best players were quiet once again or made big mistakes to contribute to the loss.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal will begin his bid for a record-extending 13th French Open title against Egor Gerasimov in the first round, while Serena Williams starts her attempt for a record-equaling 24th major against Kristie Ahn in all-American matchup.
The 34-year-old Nadal, who is seeded second and has never faced the 83rd-ranked Belarusian, is aiming to equal the absent Roger Federer's men's record of 20 Grand Slam titles.
The sixth-seeded Williams, who turns 39 on Saturday, fell short in her bid to equal Margaret Court's record at the U.S. Open, losing to Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals. Williams has won the French Open three times, the first in 2002 and the last in 2015.
Thursday's draw at Roland Garros also pitted top-ranked Novak Djokovic against No. 80 Mikael Ymer of Sweden in their first career meeting. Djokovic is trying again for an 18th major title.
Olympics
Two-time Olympic biathlon champion Olga Zaitseva lost her appeal against disqualification from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for her part in Russia’s state-backed doping program.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges upheld the International Olympic Committee’s disciplinary ruling of 2017, which used evidence against Zaitseva from Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov.
Zaitseva’s disqualification from all her Sochi events strips Russia of its silver medal in the women’s biathlon 4x6-kilometer relay. She won — and will retain — her gold medals from the same relay event at the two previous Winter Games in 2006 and 2010.
