Briefly: Hendricks Cubs' Opening Day starter

Kyle Hendricks will start on opening day for the Chicago Cubs, getting the nod over Yu Darvish.
First-year manager David Ross announced his decision on Thursday. Chicago begins the season on July 24 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Hendricks has been one of Chicago's most consistent pitchers since his major league debut in 2014. The right-hander, acquired in the July 2012 trade that sent Ryan Dempster to Texas, is 63-43 with a 3.14 ERA in 163 games over six seasons.
It's the first opening-day start for Hendricks, who went 11-10 with a 3.46 ERA in 30 starts last season.
Hockey
Former University of Wisconsin men's hockey captain Wyatt Kalynuk has signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.
The team announced the deal Thursday, saying Kalynuk's contract carries a $925,000 average annual salary at the NHL level.
The defenseman formally left the Badgers in May, starting a 30-day window for the team that drafted him in 2017, the Philadelphia Flyers, to try to sign him. When that elapsed, Kalynuk, 23, became a free agent.
In three seasons with the Badgers, Kalynuk directed the power play and used his skating ability to close down opposing players. He had 19 goals and 78 points in 110 collegiate games.
Golf
The LPGA Tour will not have spectators for the opening two events in Ohio when it resumes in two weeks.
Commissioner Mike Whan had said the Marathon Classic was contemplating capping attendance at 2,000 fans at Highland Meadows for the Aug. 6-9 event.
The tournament said it met with county and state health officials and decided Thursday to play without spectators. The tournament still have two pro-ams — only of them on the tournament course — and the amateurs will be tested for the coronavirus before they can play.
The LPGA Tour last played Feb. 16 in the Australian Women's Open, won by Inbee Park. It is scheduled to resume July 30 with the Drive On LPGA Championship, a one-time event hosted by Inverness Club, site of next year's Solheim Cup.
Track & field
Olympic finalist sprinter Deajah Stevens was banned for 18 months for missing doping tests and will miss the Tokyo Games.
The Athletics Integrity Unit, which prosecutes cases in track and field, said Stevens was unavailable for three doping controls in 2019 in Oregon and West Hollywood. Three whereabouts violations within one year can lead to a ban.
The third and decisive missed test came when she could not be contacted after changing her telephone number to avoid harassment by an unknown individual, the disciplinary tribunal was told.
The 25-year-old American runner's ban was backdated to start on Feb. 17, 2020. It will expire days after the scheduled closing ceremony of the postponed Tokyo Olympics in August 2021.
Stevens is a 200-meter specialist who placed seventh in the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and fifth at the 2017 world championships in London.
College athletics
The NCAA gave the University of St. Thomas permission to jump directly from Division III to Division I, the final clearance for a bold move born out of the Minnesota private school's ejection from its conference for being too dominant.
The Tommies, who had secured a spot in the Summit League for all but three of their 22 varsity teams pending NCAA approval, announced they'll join the Pioneer League for football and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for women's hockey. The men's hockey program is still in the process of finding a conference.
