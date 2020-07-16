Briefly: Hendricks Cubs' Opening Day starter

Golf

The LPGA Tour will not have spectators for the opening two events in Ohio when it resumes in two weeks.

Commissioner Mike Whan had said the Marathon Classic was contemplating capping attendance at 2,000 fans at Highland Meadows for the Aug. 6-9 event.

The tournament said it met with county and state health officials and decided Thursday to play without spectators. The tournament still have two pro-ams — only of them on the tournament course — and the amateurs will be tested for the coronavirus before they can play.

The LPGA Tour last played Feb. 16 in the Australian Women's Open, won by Inbee Park. It is scheduled to resume July 30 with the Drive On LPGA Championship, a one-time event hosted by Inverness Club, site of next year's Solheim Cup.

Track & field

Olympic finalist sprinter Deajah Stevens was banned for 18 months for missing doping tests and will miss the Tokyo Games.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which prosecutes cases in track and field, said Stevens was unavailable for three doping controls in 2019 in Oregon and West Hollywood. Three whereabouts violations within one year can lead to a ban.