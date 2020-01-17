Briefly: Henderson gets hot, takes LPGA lead

Canada’s Brooke Henderson parlayed four birdies and a late eagle into Friday’s hottest round and a share of the lead at the LPGA’s season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Henderson had a 5-under 66 to join Inbee Park of South Korea at 9-under 133 heading to the weekend at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando.
Henderson, No. 3 in the Rolex Rankings and the highest-ranked player among the 26 LPGA players in the field, had a clean scorecard until three-putting from the back collar at the difficult, 192-yard closing hole for her lone bogey.
Park shot a bogey-free 68, nearly holing her third shot at the par-5 17th to set up her third and final birdie. Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, whose lone LPGA victory is the 2018 Blue Bay LPGA in China, shot 69 and is alone in third, two shots back.
• Zac Blair and Grayson Murray both shot 64 on Thursday and shared the first-round lead at the PGA's season-opening American Express at La Quinta Country Club in California.
Rickie Fowler, Scottie Scheffler and Hank Lebioda shot 65. Fowler and Scheffler opened at La Quinta, while Lebioda played PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course.
• Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jimenez shot 8-under 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Champions' season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii.
Ernie Els struggled in his debut on the 50-and-over tour, shooting a 72. The four-time major winner from South Africa turned 50 in October.
Woody Austin opened with a 65, and Kenny Perry and Joe Durant shot 66. Goosen, Fred Couples and defending Charles Schwab Cup champion Scott McCarron topped the group at 67.
Tom Watson and John Daly shot 69, while Madison resident Jerry Kelley had a 70. Defending champion Tom Lehman had a 71.
UFC
Strawweight contender Cláudia Gadelha's bout with Alexa Grasso on the pay-per-view portion of the UFC 246 card was canceled after Grasso badly missed weight.
The Nevada State Athletic Commission made the decision Friday after Grasso weighed in at 121½ pounds, missing the strawweight allowance by 5½ pounds.
Gadelha (17-4) fought for the strawweight title in 2016. The Brazilian veteran has won four of her six bouts since, including a victory over Randa Markos last July in Las Vegas in her most recent action.
Winter sports
Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling won a women’s World Cup skeleton race in Austria, while Megan Henry of the U.S. won her first career World Cup medal and the first medal for any American slider on that circuit this season.
Loelling finished two runs in 1 minute, 47.44 seconds, rallying in the second heat to narrowly beat Austria’s Janine Flock, the first-heat leader who finished in 1:47.46. Henry finished in 1:47.70.