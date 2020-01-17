Briefly: Henderson gets hot, takes LPGA lead

Canada’s Brooke Henderson parlayed four birdies and a late eagle into Friday’s hottest round and a share of the lead at the LPGA’s season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Henderson had a 5-under 66 to join Inbee Park of South Korea at 9-under 133 heading to the weekend at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando.

Henderson, No. 3 in the Rolex Rankings and the highest-ranked player among the 26 LPGA players in the field, had a clean scorecard until three-putting from the back collar at the difficult, 192-yard closing hole for her lone bogey.

Park shot a bogey-free 68, nearly holing her third shot at the par-5 17th to set up her third and final birdie. Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, whose lone LPGA victory is the 2018 Blue Bay LPGA in China, shot 69 and is alone in third, two shots back.

• Zac Blair and Grayson Murray both shot 64 on Thursday and shared the first-round lead at the PGA's season-opening American Express at La Quinta Country Club in California.

Rickie Fowler, Scottie Scheffler and Hank Lebioda shot 65. Fowler and Scheffler opened at La Quinta, while Lebioda played PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course.