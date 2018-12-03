Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins are the Heisman Trophy finalists, ensuring a quarterback will win the award for the 16th time in the last 19 years.
Tagovailoa has been the favorite for most of the season, but Murray and Haskins both finished strong. Unlike most seasons, there should be some real drama Saturday night when the Heisman is awarded in New York City.
Tagovailoa and Murray will also face off in the College Football Playoff.
The finalists are determined by the margin of votes received, starting with the third- and fourth-place finishers. Ballots from 928 voters were due Monday.
The last time three quarterbacks were finalists was 2008, when Sam Bradford of Oklahoma won over Colt McCoy of Texas and Tim Tebow of Florida.
Baseball
Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a four-year contract extension that would keep him as manager through 2022.
The 46-year-old skipper led the team to consecutive World Series appearances for the first time since 1977-78. The Dodgers lost in five games to Boston in October, and lost in seven games to Houston in 2017.
In three seasons, Roberts is 287-200 overall. The team has won three straight National League West titles under him and two straight NL pennants. Roberts was the 2016 NL manager of the year.
• The New York Mets acquired longtime star second baseman Robinson Cano and major league saves leader Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners in a seven-player trade.
The Mets also are getting $20 million from the rebuilding Mariners in the deal.
Seattle received outfielder Jay Bruce, reliever Anthony Swarzak and three prospects: former first-round draft picks Justin Dunn and Jarred Kelenic, plus right-hander Gerson Bautista.
Soccer
Luka Modric ended the long reign of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by winning the Ballon d'Or for the first time, while another first saw Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg win the inaugural women's trophy.
Messi and Ronaldo had won every Ballon d'Or since 2008, and usually fought only each other for the greatest recognition among soccer's elite. Women's fight for recognition on the biggest stage took a big step with Hegerberg's award.
Modric won the Champions League with Real Madrid and then guided Croatia to the World Cup final in July. The midfielder was voted player of the tournament.
Hockey
The Philadelphia Flyers hired Chuck Fletcher as their general manager in hopes that he can resuscitate one of the worst teams in the NHL.
Fletcher, who will replace the fired Ron Hextall, had been working as a senior adviser to the New Jersey Devils after spending the last nine seasons as GM of the Minnesota Wild. The Wild had only two playoff series victories under Fletcher, a 25-year veteran of NHL management, and did not renew his contract in April.
They went 15-29 in the playoffs during Fletcher's tenure, enough evidence that the roster wasn't built well enough despite all the success the team enjoyed in the regular season.
