Briefly: Heavy rain delays start of Mayakoba

Heavy rain washed out the opening round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic until Friday at Playa Dem Carmen, Mexico.
El Camaleon Golf Club has received nearly 9 inches of rain since Monday. The lead rules official at the tournament, Slugger White, says there has been so much rain that the course isn’t draining. More scattered storms were expected later in the day, so officials decided not to start the tournament Thursday.
The forecast isn’t much better for Friday.
The Mayakoba Golf Classic is the penultimate PGA Tour event this year. White says tour officials have not ruled out trying to complete 72 holes, even if that means going into Monday. The final tournament next week is at Sea Island on the southeastern Georgia coast.
- Louis Oosthuizen overcame an uncomfortable bout of kidney stones to shoot a bogey-free 63 and take a three-shot lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa on Thursday.
Oosthuizen nearly withdrew and said he was up since 3 a.m. local time on the morning of the first round in some discomfort.
The South African carded four birdies on the opening nine and five on the closing stretch to go 9 under and take a big lead at a tournament he’s never won.
Thomas Detry is second on 6 under, Guido Migliozzi third on 5 under, and defending champion Lee Westwood and Ernie Els part of a tie for fourth another shot back.
Tennis
Matteo Berrettini will leave the ATP Finals in London with a victory after beating Dominic Thiem 7-6 (3), 6-3.
The match was essentially meaningless as Thiem had already qualified for the semifinals after winning his first two round-robin matches, while Berrettini had no chance of advancing after two losses.
Thiem didn’t play anywhere near as well as in his wins over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic but came from a break down to force a tiebreaker in the first set. However, Berrettini raced out to a 6-1 lead in the tiebreaker and converted his third set point with an ace.
Soccer
Thierry Henry is returning to Major League Soccer, as head coach of the Montreal Impact.
Montreal said the France and Arsenal great signed a two-year contract. The 42-year-old Henry moves to Canada after a difficult three-month stint coaching his first professional club Monaco ended in January.
Hockey
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby will be out at least six weeks after what the team said was a successful core muscle injury repair.