Briefly: Heavy rain delays start of Mayakoba

Heavy rain washed out the opening round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic until Friday at Playa Dem Carmen, Mexico.

El Camaleon Golf Club has received nearly 9 inches of rain since Monday. The lead rules official at the tournament, Slugger White, says there has been so much rain that the course isn’t draining. More scattered storms were expected later in the day, so officials decided not to start the tournament Thursday.

The forecast isn’t much better for Friday.

The Mayakoba Golf Classic is the penultimate PGA Tour event this year. White says tour officials have not ruled out trying to complete 72 holes, even if that means going into Monday. The final tournament next week is at Sea Island on the southeastern Georgia coast.

Louis Oosthuizen overcame an uncomfortable bout of kidney stones to shoot a bogey-free 63 and take a three-shot lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa on Thursday.

Oosthuizen nearly withdrew and said he was up since 3 a.m. local time on the morning of the first round in some discomfort.

The South African carded four birdies on the opening nine and five on the closing stretch to go 9 under and take a big lead at a tournament he’s never won.