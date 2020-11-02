Briefly: Healy goes free, refuses assignment to minors from Brewers

Infielder Ryon Healy has opted for free agency, refusing an outright assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers off their 40-man roster to their Class AAA affiliate. at San Antonio.
The 28-year-old played just four regular-season games for Milwaukee this year and batted .143 with no homers, runs or RBIs. He started the second game of the Brewers' NL wild-card series loss to Los Angeles and went 0 for 3.
Healy has batted .261 with 69 homers and 214 RBIs in 405 career games while playing primarily first base and third base. He hit 25 homers for Oakland in 2017 and homered 24 times for Seattle in 2018.
He had the right to refuse the outright assignment because he has at least three years of major league service. By removing him from the 40-man roster, the Brewers prevented Healy from being eligible for salary arbitration.
He had a split contract in 2020 calling to be paid at a $1 million rate in the majors and $250,000 in the minors, reduced due to the pandemic to prorated pay at a rate of $370,370 in the majors and $92,593 in the minors.
• The late Hall of Fame pitchers Dizzy Dean and Don Drysdale are candidates for the Hall's Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting, along with Fox's Joe Buck, ESPN's Dan Shulman and NBC's Al Michaels.
Dave Campbell, Ernesto Jerez and Buddy Blattner also are finalists, the Hall said Monday.
The winner will be announced on Dec. 9 and will be honored next July 24 ahead of the Hall of Fame inductions, along with 2020 Frick winner Ken Harrelson. The 2020 ceremonies were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Broadcasters must have at least 10 continuous years of major league broadcast service with a team, network or combination.
Dean, who elected to the Hall in 1953 and died in 1974, broadcast for the St. Louis Cardinals and Browns, and he worked CBS' "Game of the Week" from 1955-65.
Drysdale, who was voted into the Hall in 1984 and died in 1993, worked ABC broadcasts from 1977-86, including its "Monday Night Baseball" package.
Buck has been Fox's lead baseball play-by-play voice for 25 seasons, working 23 World Series, after 11 seasons broadcasting for the Cardinals. His father, Jack Buck, won the Frick Award in 1987.
Shulman worked ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" package from 2011-17 after working Toronto Blue Jays games from 1995-2001 and also for ESPN Radio.
Michaels has broadcast baseball for 25 seasons with NBC (1972), ABC (1976-89) and The Baseball Network (1994-95), covering seven World Series, eight League Championship Series and six All-Star Games.
Cycling
Next year's Tour de France will feature two ascents of the famed Mont Ventoux on the same stage halfway through the race.
The 1.18-mile Ventoux is a daunting trek known for its barren and lunar-looking landscape when exhausted riders eventually reach the top. On Stage 11 of 21, the riders will tackle Ventoux from two different entry points for the first time before a long downhill to the finish line.
Race director Christian Prudhomme announced the course on national television on Sunday. The June 26-July 18 edition starts one week earlier than usual so as not to clash with next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo and soccer's European Championship, which were both postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 Tour was initially set to start from the city of Copenhagen, with Denmark hosting its first-ever start. But Copenhagen has been pushed back to 2022 because of the pandemic.
Instead, the race begins in the Brittany city of Brest and it features two individual time trials — one on Stage 5 and the other on the penultimate day.
The route is less mountainous than this year's route and is considered more friendly toward sprinters and especially time-trial specialists, with 36 miles of clock-racing the highest amount for several years.
Soccer
German team Schalke was fined $7,000 after its fans racially abused and threatened a 15-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward during a youth game.
German soccer federation judge Torsten Becker said the "inhuman insults and threats of violence" aimed at Youssoufa Moukoko were found to bear a discriminatory and racist intent.
Schalke already apologized to Moukoko and to Dortmund, while also condemning the racist behavior at the game between the under-19 teams last month. About 300 spectators were admitted for the game, and Schalke said the small crowd made it hopeful of identifying the people who insulted Moukoko.
