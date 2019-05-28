The Hauser brothers finally made it official Tuesday afternoon, and it was bad news for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
The Marquette sibling transfers are splitting up, with Sam headed to Virginia and Joey headed to Michigan State. Both players will have to sit out next season, per NCAA transfer rules. Sam will have one season of eligibility remaining, while Joey will have two.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday that the brothers had made their decision, and UW wasn’t their destination. A source indicated the brothers had been leaning toward playing together at UW before changing their mind last week and deciding to split up.
The Hausers had made official visits together to UW, Virginia and Michigan State.
Football
The Oakland Raiders signed troubled former Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito to a one-year contract despite a history that includes a suspension for bullying, run-ins with law enforcement and the potential for another suspension from the NFL.
Incognito, who turns 36 in July, has played 11 years in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl four times, and immediately becomes the leading contender to start at left guard in Oakland.
But he comes with significant baggage, including multiple suspensions in college, the ban for bullying in Miami in 2013, allegations that he made racist slurs to an opponent during a playoff game in January 2018 and two run-ins with police since he retired following the 2017 season.
Incognito pleaded guilty last month to disorderly conduct in Scottsdale, Arizona, after being accused of threatening employees at a funeral home where his father's body was being held. He could face a suspension from the NFL over his conduct.
Hockey
The Edmonton Oilers hired NHL veteran Dave Tippett as their next head coach, the first big move for new general manager Ken Holland.
Tippett, who had been working as a senior adviser to Seattle's new NHL team since June 2018, becomes the Oilers' ninth coach in the past 11 years. He is tasked with helping a team that has missed the playoffs 12 of the past 13 seasons and reached the postseason just once during the four-year career of star Connor McDavid.
Soccer
Neymar had to cut short his first full training session with Brazil ahead of the Copa America after the striker appeared to feel pain in his left knee.
The 27-year-old Neymar left the field in the Granja Comary training ground outside Rio de Janeiro alongside doctor Rodrigo Lasmar. Brazil's football confederation said Neymar had felt "discomfort" in his knee and was being evaluated by the medical staff.
It was another setback for Brazil's biggest star, who has only played four matches with Paris Saint-Germain since he returned from a broken metatarsal in his right foot on April 27.
That was the same injury that slowed his runs and dribbles at last year's World Cup.
