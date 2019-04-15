Marquette University men’s basketball players Sam and Joey Hauser will transfer from the program, head coach Steve Wojciechowski announced Monday.
In three seasons with Marquette, Sam Hauser started 97 of 101 games and averaged 12.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Joey Hauser started 31 of 34 contests in his lone campaign in 2018-19 and chipped in 9.7 points and 5.3 boards per outing.
• Zion Williamson is leaving Duke after one high-flying season to enter the NBA draft, where he is widely projected as the top overall pick in the June.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson captivated all of college basketball with his freakish, once-in-a-generation athleticism, his energy at both ends of the floor and his omnipresent charisma.
The Atlantic Coast Conference player and rookie of the year averaged 22.6 points — tied for the league lead with teammate RJ Barrett — and 8.9 rebounds.
• Virginia guards De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome say they are forgoing their final year of eligibility to make themselves available for the NBA draft.
Hunter, a 6-7 redshirt sophomore, was the national champions' second-leading scorer (15.2 points per game). He was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team selection and the league's defensive player of the year.
Jerome , a 6-foot-5 junior, was the starting point guard for Cavaliers, but also played some shooting guard. He led the Cavaliers with 202 assists and was second on the team with 79 3-pointers.
Soccer
Racine native Jesse Marsch was named the new coach of the New York Red Bulls Major League Soccer team.
Marsch, a 1991 Case High School graduate, coached the Montreal Impact in its first MLS season, in 2012, and was an assistant to Bob Bradley with the United States at the 2010 World Cup. He also served on the coaching staff at Princeton University, where he played after attending Case.
Earlier, the team announced that former Red Bulls coach Mike Petke would not return for the 2015 season despite leading the team to the playoffs in each of his two seasons and the league’s best regular-season record in 2013.
Running
Lawrence Cherono needed every bit of his speed to outkick two-time Boston Marathon champion Lelisa Desisa in a sprint to the tape, passing him just steps away from the finish line to win the 123rd Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 7 minutes 57 seconds.
Kenneth Kipkemoi was third, another 8 seconds behind, one of seven Kenyans in the top 10.
Worknesh Degefa broke away from defending champion Des Linden and the rest of the women's pack in the Framingham flats and ran alone for the last 20 miles to claim the $150,000 first prize and a gilded olive wreath from Marathon, Greece.
