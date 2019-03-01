Kevin Harvick won the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first time in his 19-year NASCAR Cup Series career.
Harvick turned a lap in 29.914 seconds Friday in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, beating out Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, hometown hero Kyle Busch, for the top spot in Sunday’s race.
Harvick secured his 26th career pole only because NASCAR ruled Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott didn’t start their faster final laps before time expired in the last heat of a qualifying session in which drivers were allowed to draft off their competitors.
All 12 drivers in the five-minute final session waited until the last 90 seconds to attempt a run, all leaving the pits at roughly the same time.
• Kyle Busch won his hometown race for his second straight NASCAR Truck Series victory. A week after winning at Atlanta last week to break a tie with Ron Hornaday Jr. for the series victory lead, Busch dominated at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his 53rd career win. He also won his home event last year.
Busch swept the opening two stages and had a big lead with 20 laps to go when he went for a pit stop. Brett Moffitt gained some ground down the stretch, getting within a half-second, but couldn't take the lead. Busch led 111 of 134 laps after starting from the pole
Defending series champion Moffitt finished second — 1.211 seconds back — for his second top-five finish of the season. Matt Crafton was third, followed by Stewart Friesen and Harrison Burton in a Kyle Busch Motorsports entry. Grant Enfinger, the points leader entering the race, finished 11th.
Golf
Sungjae Im was in the first group to tee off on the first hole Friday at The Honda Classic. He’ll be in the final group today.
Im, the 20-year-old South Korean rookie who around this time last year was winning the first Web.com Tour start of his career, shot a 6-under 64 in the second round at PGA National. He shared the 36-hole lead at 6-under 134 with Keith Mitchell (66) at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
It could be considered a surprise final pairing: Combined, Im and Mitchell have zero PGA Tour wins.
- At Tucson, Ariz., Kenny Perry shot an 8-under 65 to take the Cologuard Classic lead, Mark O’Meara matched the PGA Tour Champions record with eight straight birdies in a 66, and former baseball star John Smoltz failed to build on a strong start in his tour debut.
Defending champion Steve Stricker was one of four players to match O’Meara at 66.
- At Singapore, Amy Olson’s eagle on the front nine and a late birdie on the 16th hole were enough for the American to emerge from a five-way tie from the first-round lead to shoot a 3-under 69 and take a two-stroke lead after two rounds at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. The 26-year-old American had a two-round total of 7-under 137 on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course.
Tennis
Roger Federer can win the 100th title of his career at the Dubai Championships today. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will have to beat the rising star of tennis to do so. Federer set up a title match against 20-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas by defeating Borna Coric 6-2, 6-2 in just 67 minutes in the semifinals of the ATP event on Friday. Federer, 37, is looking to become the second man in the professional era to reach 100 tour-level tournament titles, joining Jimmy Connors, who won 109.
