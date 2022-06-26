Briefly: Harper suffers broken left thumb

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres.

The team announced the reigning NL MVP will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days.

Harper checked his swing as the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper immediately fell to the ground and was in visible pain as he held his hand while on his knees for several minutes with Phillies head trainer Paul Buchheit attending to him.

Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski, who traveled with the team on the road trip, said it was too early to determine if surgery will be needed. He added he wasn't sure what type of fracture Harper had or where on his thumb the injury occurred.

As Harper was halfway to Philadelphia's dugout, he angrily yelled at Snell and motioned with his hand at the Padres starting pitcher. Snell eventually shouted back at Harper. Many of the fans at Petco Park fans started to boo Harper after several seconds with Harper shouting at Snell.

Harper then appeared to cool down and say, “I know, I know” to Snell, acknowledging that the pitcher didn't mean to hit him with the pitch.

Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .984 OPS this season in 64 games despite a small tear in the UCL of his right elbow that has prevented him from playing the outfield since April 16. He has tried to avoid season-ending Tommy John surgery with a platelet-rich plasma injection and rest.

• NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood realizes that game telecasts without announcers have been attempted a couple times, mostly without success. He is hoping the July 3 game between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers on Peacock will reverse that trend.

Peacock will not have any announcers in the booth for its streaming coverage of the AL Central matchup from Detroit's Comerica Park. Instead, reporters will take fans around the ballpark and view the game from different vantage points.

Besides featuring fans in the stands, the broadcast could also include a conversation with a scout about what they are looking for during games. There will also be a focus on youth baseball and softball, including a Little League player announcing the lineups.

The matchup between Kansas City and Detroit — both under .500 — also gives Peacock a chance to be creative in a way it perhaps wouldn't with a game including the Mets, Yankees or Dodgers.

Basketball

Tina Charles' stint in the desert was a short one.

The Phoenix Mercury announced Saturday they agreed to terms on a contract divorce with Charles after 18 games.

The WNBA's leading scorer last season, Charles signed with Phoenix in February, a day after the Mercury added Diamond DeShields in a three-team trade with Chicago and New York. The additions were expected to give the Mercury a huge boost to a roster that already had Diana Taurasi, Britney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after authorities at an airport outside of Moscow said she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her bag.

The Mercury have struggled with injuries and without Griner in the lineup, entering Saturday's game against Dallas near the bottom of the standings at 6-12 after reaching the WNBA finals last season.

Charles, the 2012 WNBA MVP, was Phoenix's second-leading scorer at 17.3 points per game while grabbing 7.3 rebounds.

Football

Deshaun Watson's short-term future with the Browns could be coming into focus.

Cleveland's quarterback will have a hearing next week with NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, three people familiar with the scheduled meeting told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Watson, who is facing a potential suspension from the league stemming from accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen massage therapists in Texas, will meet with Robinson on Tuesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the hearing have not been disclosed publicly.

It's not yet know how long Watson is scheduled to meet with Robinson.

The hearing is a significant development in Watson's case as Robinson will decide if the 26-year-old violated the league's personal conduct policy. The league is expected to recommend significant discipline for Watson, who will be defended by the NFL Players Association in the high-profile case.

